INDIANAPOLIS — In a battle of programs seeking a first-ever appearance to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s Sweet 16, it was the defense of Saint Peter’s that prevailed over Murray State’s high-powered offense.
Handcuffed most of the game by the Peacocks’ grinding, time-consuming style of play, Murray State’s offense could not do what it had done in 31 wins this season. Even when the Racers had struggled this year, they always seemed able to overcome their issues and make enough plays to win games.
But it did not happen Saturday as the East Region’s 15th seed led wire-to-wire against the No.7 Racers and ended their season with a 70-60 loss at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Peacocks’ win came 48 hours after they upset No. 2 seed Kentucky, 81-76, in overtime on Thursday.
“We always talk about you wanting to be playing your best basketball in March. That’s what they’ve done,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team reached Saturday’s round of 32 by outlasting 10th-seeded San Francisco, 92-87 in overtime, on Thursday.
“They continued to get better as the season went along (Saint Peter’s, 20-11, has now won seven games in a row). They were the best team on the floor on Thursday and they were the best team tonight and we wish them well in moving forward (this) week.”
As if it was possible, Saint Peter’s may have played better Saturday then they had in the upset of UK. The Peacocks beat Murray State in every statistical category where the Racers beat opponents the majority of the time this season.
Saint Peter’s outrebounded the Racers, 38-31. The Peacocks won the turnover battle, forcing 12 Racer miscues while committing 10 of their own. However, it was Saint Peter’s gaining a whopping 16-4 edge in points-off-turnovers as the Peacocks’ ability to recover defensively prevented Murray State from doing major damage when it chances score off turnovers. Saint Peter’s also went to the foul line a lot more, ending the night 23-of-31 at the charity stripe, compared to 16-of-25 for the Racers.
This was the pattern from the opening tap as the Racers managed to tie the game six times but could never take the lead. Saint Peter’s led 32-27 at halftime, then came charging out of the starting gate in the second half, using two Murray State turnovers to help fuel an 8-0 run that had the Peacocks up 40-27 with 17:23 left. It was at this point that the Racers seemed to solve the Peacock defense as they began forcing the ball inside and began to accumulate fouls. Forward KJ Williams’ two free throws trimmed the lead to 44-38, but baskets by guard Matthew Lee and guard Isaiah Dasher pushed the lead back to 10 at 48-38 with 11 minutes left.
Then, the Racers made another push as guards Justice Hill and Tevin Brown hit consecutive 3-pointers to cut the lead to 50-47, forcing Saint Peter’s to call a timeout. Saint Peter’s again pushed the lead back to seven points before guard Trae Hannibal’s conventional three-point play off a drive to the basket cut the lead back to three. However, Saint Peter’s guard Doug Edert, who was the reason for the Peacocks even being in the NCAAs with a game-winning score in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title game, showed his clutch ability again.
First, he hit a short floater to counter Hannibal’s score, then, after Hill hit a bomb to the cut the lead to 59-57 with a little more than three minutes left, Edert hit a bomb of his own to restore a five-point lead with 3:08.
Still, with that amount of time, Racers fans had to think this was no problem. The Racers had actually been in tighter spots than this during their nation-leading 21-game winning streak. They had trailed by nine with four minutes left at Morehead State, five with two minutes left at UT-Martin and had been down 12 with five minutes left at Southeast Missouri. In all of those games, Murray State closed with a flourish.
However, it did not happen. Needing to score, the Racers turned the ball over twice, allowing the lead to grow to seven points before Brown’s driving score cut the lead to 64-60 with a minute left.
The Peacocks hit four of six free throws the rest of the way as the Racers could not hit.
“We had multiple opportunities that we didn’t capitalize on, that we usually finish in the paint,” said Hill, who did what he could, scoring a game-high 19 points, while handing out four assists and blocking two shots. “It just wasn’t our night.”
“We haven’t lost a game in a long time,” said Brown, who finished with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists. The last Racers loss was in December at Southeastern Conference power Auburn. “Tonight, to lose a game that ends our season, it hurt.”
“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Racer forward KJ Williams, who ended with 12 points and three boards.
Saint Peter’s was led by forward KC. Ndefo with 17. Edert had 13.
