MURRAY — The similarities of Murray State’s path to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in 2012 and this year are almost staggering.
Both teams beat a highly-regarded Memphis team. After blasting through the Ohio Valley Conference portion of the schedule as regular season champions, both teams then had to endure hearts-topping moments at the end of their respective OVC Tournament games; the 2012 Racers survived a last-second miss by Tennessee State, while the ‘22 team had to withstand Morehead State’s desperation 3-pointers that kept going through the net before claiming victory.
And now, there are few other similarities in the picture. Both teams were given mid-single-digit seeds for the Big Dance. The ‘12 team received the highest seed ever for a Racer team, sixth, while this year’s team is one spot lower in seventh. That also means both teams will have been the only Murray State squads to be designated as home teams in their first-round games, wearing their home white uniforms as opposed to darker colors as the road team.
“What a really great accomplishment for this season,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose ‘22 team is also heading into the NCAAs with the same number of wins as the ‘12 team — 30 — best in the nation. “I’m really proud of our players for the history they have created because this is a hard place, as I say all of the time, to make history because Murray State has been so good for so long.
“So many players have come through here with so many accomplishments and traditions, but these guys found a way to do things never done here or in the history of our league.”
One thing this year’s Racers did that outpaces the ‘12 team is run the OVC table. Then again, the ‘22 Racers did it in a way that was never before done, with an 18-0 conference record. Murray State also became the first team in school history to not only run the table but add the tournament title with that.
But getting back to the white jerseys, former Racer assistant Kenny Roth said that he believes this is a big deal, from a psychological standpoint. It is also a sign that the Racer program is becoming more established on a national scale.
“That is amazing feat in itself, just to be the home team in the tournament,” said Roth, who was on the Racer bench with Head Coach Scott Edgar for some NCAA appearances during the 1990s, all when the Racers were wearing their road blue uniforms with a seed in the teens.
“For years, the OVC fought as 14, 15, 16 seeds, never imagining the Racers would be wearing the home whites again as a 7 seed. I was able to go to the NCAAs twice with Coach Edgar. The first time was in Milwaukee against Arkansas (a competitive 80-69 loss in 19920)and again in 1995 against North Carolina (80-70 defeat in Tallahassee, Florida in which the Racers took the Tar Heels deep into the second half before fading). Those were great experiences as a coach but, now, to see this team go in as a 7 seed is just phenomenal.”
There are also two more added bits of similarity. In the 2011-12 season, Murray State met USF’s Dons in the Great Alaska Shootout, the first meeting between the two programs, with the Racers winning by a 70-67 score. Now, 10 years later, the two will meet again.
Also, Murray State played Colorado State in 2012 at Louisville. Colorado State’s color scheme is green and gold.
Thursday, the Racers will play a San Francisco team whose color scheme is ... green and gold. n
