MURRAY — About two weeks ago, the lives of Murray State track and field athletes Meghan Fletcher and Kayla Bell changed quite a bit.
That was when they were thrust into an altogether different world.
The change began for both at the NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, Florida. Fletcher, competing in the women’s high jump, and Bell, in the women’s 800-meter dash, qualified for the next level of the collegiate track and field postseason, the NCAA Nationals on the campus of the University of Texas in Austin. Suddenly, they were being given oversized cards in the appearance of tickets one gets for admission to a game or movie and being asked to pose with them, symbolizing that they had “Punched Their Tickets.” And things have been going at a rapid-fire pace since then, with practices and film study.
And there are media interviews, such as the one they had Monday morning for Murray State Athletics almost on the 50-yard line of Roy Stewart Stadium, one day before their Tuesday flight to Austin. Yes, these two — who have given Murray State its highest amount of nationals qualifiers in about 25 years — were nervous, they got tongue-tied on answers at times, but all in all it was a good experience. And they were having fun, which is something else being in an NCAA Nationals brings. Yes, life is good these days for this Racers duo.
“Not everybody has an opportunity to do this; only a small percentage of college athletes have the chance to make it to the national championships, you know?” said Fletcher, who, like Bell, had a monster season for the Racers that included Missouri Valley Conference titles in both the indoor and outdoor seasons, as well as breaking the school record that had stood more than 40 years.
She and Bell are also heading to the nationals one year after teammate Rachel Hagans advanced to the finals of the women’s long jump in Eugene, Oregon.
“Of course it’s exciting,” said Bell, who said she has already resigned herself to the fact that she will have the proverbial butterflies floating in her stomach as her time to race approaches in Austin. Then again, that has not stopped her many times this season. This included breaking her school record in the 800 that had stood for almost 30 years.
“I’m already anxious, though, so I know I’ll be like that (in Austin). Hopefully, I can just calm myself down.”
Fletcher qualified for the nationals by finishing eighth in Jacksonville with a leap of 1.77 meters. She narrowly missed at 1.82, which would have not only improved her placement in the competition but also would have established new marks for her personally and her school record.
This was a far cry from how last season ended, with a disappointing fourth in Murray State’s last Ohio Valley Conference Championship appearance, which also happened to be on the Racers’ home venue — Marshall Gage Track at Stewart. Yes, the Racers won the OVC outdoor title, lessening the sting a bit, but she said Monday that experience served as a motivator for this season.
“One hundred percent,” Fletcher said of coming back after last year’s disappointment in the high jump, which assistant coach Kelsey Riggins attributed to her being worn from having competed in the heptathlon, where her high jump was 1.73 meters. She only could complete 1.60 in the high jump itself.
“I didn’t have to, like, prove myself, but to be ranked number one (in the OVC), then not perform how I wanted was kind of heartbreaking. So I had to put the work in and reflect on (the 2022) season to see what I could’ve done better.”
Bell’s said this year has been a matter of not listening to herself and listening to her coaches, namely assistant Jordyn Johnson. And she said her performance this year has shown that in a big way.
“I think I had to realize that on my own, that I can’t just be out there running. Last year, it was just, ‘run, run, run,’ and, guess what? I didn’t get as far as I did this year,” Bell said. “So the key has been me focusing on my confidence in my events (she also ran the 400) but it’s also been listening to what my coach tells me instead of me just going out and doing what I like to do.
“I needed to start being patient and trust the process and I’ll continue to do that so I can prosper more in my events.”
Interestingly, Bell said her favorite event is the 400. Johnson said Monday, though, that she believes Bell is starting to realize how much better she fits the longer race.
“It’s kind of funny,” Bell said of how her success is coming in the least favorite of the two events. “My favorite is the 400. Yet, I’ve been doing great in the 800 (she sighs, smiling, obviously faking frustration).”
Bell finished third in Jacksonville and said she was not leaving the track until she saw her name appear on the scoreboard. Her time of 2:04.86 broke her school record for the second time this season.
“I cried a little,” Bell said. “They were tears of joy.”
Fletcher also said she remembers feeling tremendous excitement the moment she realized she was heading for Austin. However, she also said Monday that what she and Bell are doing this week represents the entire Murray State program’s first season in The Valley.
“This year, we had to work harder because of facing harder competition. Now, we didn’t get first (unlike last year when the Racers swept the OVC indoor and outdoor titles. They were second to Illinois State in both this year) but you have to remember that we were ranked fifth (in preseason polls),” she said. “We showed everybody that we’re not a fifth-place team.
“Now, we’re going to be able to showcase not only the work that (she and Bell) have been putting in, but that our coaches have been putting in too. That’s putting Murray on the map a little bit, having multiple athletes go now, not just one person, you know? It’s a great accomplishment to be able to do that.
“Oh it’s going to be a great feeling to be down there.”
Both Fletcher and Bell will compete Thursday at the Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field in Austin. Finals are set for Saturday.
ESPN2 will carry Thursday and Saturday’s action.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.