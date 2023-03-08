MURRAY — Tuesday afternoon, the five members of the Murray State rifle team who will be competing at this weekend’s NCAA Championships, accompanied by Head Coach Alan Lollar, began a long drive for what they all hope will be a history-making occasion.
The Racers are seeded fourth for the event that will be hosted, starting Friday, at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio. However, that fourth seed was made possible by a phenomenal effort in the NCAA qualifier a few weeks ago at the Pat Spurgin Range, several yards from Lollar’s office inside Roy Stewart Stadium.
The Racers were seen as a probable No. 8 or 7 seed before they rewrote the school record books, which has been a common theme this season, with the highest aggregate score in the storied program’s history, 4740. That is what has Lollar thinking this team — consisting of John Blanton, Scott Patterson, Allison Henry, Paola Pavrati and Matias Kiuru — has more than a decent shot at bringing a third-ever NCAA title back to Murray.
“I honestly expected fifth or sixth, but they did a really good job that weekend. It proves we’ve got a chance if we take care of our business and everything falls right,” Lollar said Tuesday morning, ahead of the team’s departure to Akron. The smallbore competition is set for Friday, while air rifle follows on Saturday.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this weekend. We’ve had five people just come together very consistently at a high level this spring. And this spring has been the first spring that I ever remember a Murray State rifle team coming back after Christmas and pretty much getting better every week, and our last match, without a doubt, is the best match ever shot by a Murray State rifle team.”
Lollar said what has made this season so impressive is, the Racers have had to compete at such a high level. Like inflation has taken hold of seemingly everything people purchase these days, the so-called must score in order to just run with the pack at the highest levels has also made a large increase from several years ago.
Lollar said that it used to be that 4700 was basically the Holy Grail when it came to a score that could almost ensure a national team title. He said that he can remember only five or six being able to crack this number in 2012.
“Now, that number is 4715 and there are 12 doing that this year alone. But as you can see, it’s gone up again,” he said, noting that a perfect score (for either smallbore or air rifle) for an individual round is 600. “So, let’s say we have one shoot 585 in smallbore and 590 in air rifle … that’s 1175 and you multiply that times four. There’s your 4700. It’s even higher now.”
The reason Lollar said the Racers are in the running for a big weekend in Akron is because none of those shooters is great with one gun and not as good with the other. All five are outstanding with both guns.
“If we’re going to compete with the big guys (including two-time defending champion Kentucky and this year’s No. 1 seed, Texas Christian), we have to shoot both guns well and these five are good with both guns,” he said, noting that all five Racers have been the top scorer of matches at different times this season. “That has been the description of those five since Day One. They have found a way to get better.”
Lollar said this is similar to a golf tournament as all five of his shooters will compete but only four of the scores will count. However, when it comes to this weekend, the approach is no different than for any match in his 16 years as head coach, that includes a regular-season match or something as big as the Ohio Valley Conference Championships last month in Martin, Tennessee, where the Racers emerged with a 17th OVC title.
Follow the process, which has been very good to this year’s team.
“One of our stated team goals every year is to play on the last day of the season. Well, the conference championship is on the road to that goal, but (the Racers) know that the season is not over at the conference championship. That’s not where we intend to end up, plus our conference championship is not an automatic qualifier (to NCAAs),” he said. “But just like our goal of play the next day, another is to be ready when the opportunity presents itself.
“A few years ago, it came down to the last air rifle relay and we were still in it. We still had a shot. You just want to have your shot at the end and to be ready. So if we will take care of our business and just focus on the process, not the result, the score will take care of itself.”
Murray State won national titles in 1978, ’85 and ’87 and was runner-up in ’86 and ’88, all under Head Coach Elvis Green.
