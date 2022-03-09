MURRAY — The week for which the Murray State rifle team anticipates from the start of its first practice session each season is here.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Racers boarded a plane and headed to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs to begin preparations for the 2022 NCAA Rifle Championships. The event starts Friday for the Racers, who are only a few weeks removed from winning their 16th Ohio Valley Conference title.
What they really want, though, is the first national team championship since 1987.
“I’d be really proud of them (if the overall team title was won). But my basic statement whenever I hear people talk about me is (the shooters) make me look good and they are a super bunch of young people that have worked their tails off, and I just want to see them enjoy the fruits of their labor,” said Murray State Head Coach Alan Lollar, who is in his 15th year of supervising the program.
“When you get to this level, there’s no real difference in talent. The difference is how you handle match day and compete and we work on that all year long, on trying to handle that right.
“That is actually about a three-hour-long answer I could give (to the question, ‘What does your team do?’) and most people are afraid to ask me because I can talk about that for awhile. But, in general, we just spend a lot of time on how we handle match day and we never stop.”
That is because this program has established a reputation for excellence. Established in 1956, the Murray State rifle program has won three national team titles (1978, 1985 and 1987) and was runner-up in 1986 and 1988.
Those titles were won during the long tenure of Head Coach Elvis Green, which included the time Murray State’s most decorated shooter ever was taking aim on targets, 1984 Olympic gold medalist Pat Spurgin. She helped the Racers win both the ‘85 and ‘87 team titles, while earning individual titles in ‘84 and ‘85.
Lollar’s tenure has been anything but shabby. His teams have now qualified for the NCAAs 10 times. In 2016, his smallbore team was third and he was named National Coach of the Year. He has also coached 27 All-Americans.
This week will also mark the 34th time for Murray State to compete in the NCAAs.
In other words, there is a high standard in place when it comes to this program. And Lollar said every shooter who comes to Murray understands that.
“Our No. 1 goal for as long as I’ve been here, and it will be the No. 1 goal as long as I am here, is that we get to play on the last day,” he said. “If you play on that last day, you get your chance. Everybody starts at zero and you have as good a chance as anyone else in the country.”
Not all of his 13 shooters are getting the chance to carry the Racer flag into the Academy. Only five (Matias Kiuru, Scott Patterson, John Blanton, Allison Henry and Dana Buesseler) will take shots in Colorado Springs. However, Lollar said that, even though only a fraction of the team gets to shoot, in his eyes, this is still a team thing.
“There’s no doubt. Everybody on the team, all 13 of them, played a part in this,” he said. “Our sport is one where a way to describe it is we shoot five and count four. So you designate five people for each gun (smallbore and air rifle) and it’s the four high scores that are the ones that count. It’s like golf having the low scores count
“Now, I tell every recruit that when they come here that their job is to push. They either push the people already here to get better or you push them out of the way. I tell our freshmen when they get here that, if they don’t push, we don’t get better.
“And I can tell you that if we didn’t get better, we wouldn’t be in it this year. This has been a crazy year for scores.”
Lollar said the scores across the country have dramatically improved. In each match, there are 4800 points available and what he referred to as “the holy grail” was 4700 for many years. Until this year, only five teams, including Murray State, had achieved that number.
“This year, going into our qualifiers, eight teams had 4700 averages and there were three teams just below that,” he said. In Murray State’s qualifier that it hosted at the Spurgin Range with Nebraska, the Racers won but only by a 4698-4685 margin.
“It has gotten tougher. There are a lot more good teams and a lot more good coaches and a lot more good shooters. It has really gotten competitive and I wish more schools would pick it up so we could expand.”
Only 28 schools field teams and only eight schools will have teams competing in Colorado Springs. Yet, Murray State is still among the top programs in the country, despite the other teams making such strong improvement. Lollar said the support Murray State’s program receives helps explain why the Racers continue to help set the pace.
“We do the best we can. We’ve got a tradition and we’ve got a university and a community that really supports us and that means more to us than I think the university and the community will probably ever know,” he said. “But we really appreciate everything that everybody does for us and it also keeps us on a level with a standard of performance that gets us there. So we figure that, if we take care of the process and train and perform to our standard, then the score will take care of itself and everything will be OK.”
