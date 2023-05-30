JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Murray State track and field closed the NCAA East Preliminaries with two national qualifiers, the greatest number of qualifiers in a single season in 25 years.

 Meghan Fletcher was the first to punch her national’s ticket by placing eighth in the high jump with a 1.77m mark. She made no error until the 1.82m bar, which would have been a new personal best and school record.

