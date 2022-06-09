MURRAY — Murray State’s Rachel Hagans is ready to compete at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Finals in Eugene, Oregon.
Her competition will be at 9 p.m. Central today at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon, one of the premier venues in collegiate track and field in the nation.
“For every collegiate track and field athlete getting a chance to compete at Hayward field is a dream come true,” Murray State Head Coach Adam Kiesler said. “The work Rachel has put into her goals to participate at the highest level has been awesome to see. Coach Kelsey Riggins and Rachel have worked tirelessly into improving all of the small things in the long jump and it has paid off. It has been great to see their relationship over the years grow and to get this opportunity for the both of them to compete and coach at this meet. We have high expectations of Rachel this week as we have all year. I know she wants to represent Murray State and her Racer family well.”
To qualify for the NCAA Finals, Hagans got the job done several days ago on her first jump at the East Prelims at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. Her effort of 6.29m put her into the top-12. Having made the finals, Hagans is assured of Second Team All-America status, but she wants more. She enters the NCAA Finals ranked 12th this spring nationally with her leap of 6.59 meters, a leap at the Kentucky Invitational in Lexington and one that set the Murray State record that had stood for 41 years.
Monae’ Nichols of Texas Tech has the nation’s best long jump of 2022 of 6.97m and Texas A&M’s Deborah Acquah is second at 6.89m.
There are 24 competitors at the NCAA Finals and Hagans will be in the second of two flights of 12.
Hagans is the first student-athlete from Murray State to reach the NCAA Finals since 2012, when MSU Hall of Famer Alexis Love did it in the 100-meter dash, where she placed sixth. In the summer of 2012, Love also competed in the USA Olympic Trials in the 100 and 200 events. Love was inducted into the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2019.
Hagans will be competing on the second day of the event and Day 2 will be available for viewing on ESPNU, starting at 7:30 Central tonight.
