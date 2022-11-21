SPORTS-JETS-FALLS-APART-VS-PATRIOTS-14-NJA.jpg

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) catches a pass in front of New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the second quarter on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at MetLife Stadium.

 Andrew Mills

(TNS) FOXBOROUGH, Mass.  Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams played big at a big time Sunday in a crucial AFC East battle with New England.

Williams helped his New York Jets teammates keep the Patriots bottled up all day as Williams recorded two half-sacks to go with his seven total tackles that was second on the team. However, it was not enough.