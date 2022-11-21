(TNS) FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Former Murray State standout Quincy Williams played big at a big time Sunday in a crucial AFC East battle with New England.
Williams helped his New York Jets teammates keep the Patriots bottled up all day as Williams recorded two half-sacks to go with his seven total tackles that was second on the team. However, it was not enough.
Deadlocked at 3-3 for the entire second half of a game defined by offensive ineptitude, the Patriots sent out rookie Marcus Jones to field what would be final punt of the game. It became the winning play as Jones weaved his way 86 yards for the game’s only touchdown with five seconds left in a 10-3 New England win.
Winners of five of their last six, the Patriots’ playoff hopes are now as strong as ever. The Pats (6-4) return to action Thursday night at Minnesota in their first Thanksgiving game since 2010.
Fresh off a “self-audit” during the bye week, quarterback Mac Jones went 23-of-27 for 246 yards, no touchdowns and zero interceptions. His counterpart, Jets gunslinger Zach Wilson, finished 9-of-22 for 77 yards and threw two passes that fell off of Patriot hands.
The Patriots allowed a season-low 103 yards, while outside linebacker Matt Judon collected two sacks to set a single-season career high with 13. Safety Kyle Dugger, defensive lineman Deatrich Wise and linebacker Mack Wilson also recorded sacks, while Ja’Whaun Bentley posted a team-best nine tackles.
Picking up where they left off three weeks ago, the AFC East rivals opened with four straight punts. The Patriots finally broke through the scoreless slog with a 14-play field goal drive that crossed into the second quarter.
