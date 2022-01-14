MURRAY — Offensive lineman Levi Nesler of the Murray State football team added another honor to his distinguished career Wednesday when he was named to the 2021 FCS Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star team.
Nesler was one 50 individuals selected from a pool of over 113 applicants. He was just one of three OVC players to earn the honor along with linebackers Seth Carlisle of Tennessee Tech and Jack McDonald of Austin Peay.
Nesler currently has two degrees from Murray State graduating with a bachelor of science in agriculture systems technology and a master’s in science and agriculture. When classes resume, Nesler will begin work on a human development and leadership certificate with an anticipated completion date of December 2022.
Football players from all FCS institutions are eligible for the award. Each of the nominees were required to have a minimum grade point average of 3.20 (on a 4.00 scale) in undergraduate study and have been a starter or key player with legitimate athletics credentials. They must have reached their second year of athletics and academic standing at the nominated institution and have completed a minimum of one full academic year at the nominated institution.
The former walk-on from Mayfield High School is a two-time first team All-OVC selection and was a 2019 Freshman All-American according to Phil Steele.
Over the past two seasons, he anchored an offensive line that allowed the emergence of a strong Racers run game and also one that has limited sacks by the opposing team. In Nesler’s first two seasons, the offensive line allowed 2.1 sacks per game, however in his final two the Racer line allowed just 1.1 per game.
Nesler now joins James Sappington (2019), Zach Shipley (2017) and Christian Duncan (2013) as recent Racer winners of the award.
