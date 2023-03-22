MURRAY — Murray State Athletics has announced an exciting lighting renovation project for the CFSB Center that will have an immediate impact on the fan experience for Racers of all ages.
The project will be completed for the 2023-24 Racer basketball seasons in November and is being funded by private donations.
“The ability to install new, state-of-the-art LED lights in the CFSB Center will have a major impact on the student-athlete and fan experience at our men’s and women’s basketball games,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “This addition is the first of many enhancements that Racer fans can look forward to ahead of the 2023-24 season, and we cannot thank our investors enough for helping support this project as we continue to add assets into creating the most intimidating environment in The Valley.”
In July, DC Electric of Benton will install the new Musco LED lighting system that gives the arena options never available before, including instant on/off and dimming capability.
The Racers will be able to go lights out for the introduction of starting lineups for basketball games, use colors, and pre-program limitless combinations of lighting shows coordinated with music.
“We are very happy to see the continued upgrades that our administration is making at the CFSB Center,” said Murray State Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm.
“The new lights are only going to add another level of professional game production when the Racers play. ‘The Bank’ is already one of the top places to play in the nation and the new lights will enhance that.”
“The addition of the LED lights will enhance the electric atmosphere of the CFSB Center,” said Murray State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rechelle Turner.
“We are thankful for our administration and our generous donors that allow us to continue to give our student-athletes a top-notch athletic experience.”
One of the top game atmospheres and fan experiences in the nation, the CFSB Center has served as the home of the MSU men’s and women’s basketball since 1998. “The Bank” will begin its 26th year as the region’s premier venue for events of all kinds this fall.
The Murray State men’s basketball team led the Missouri Valley Conference in attendance in their first season of 2022-23 with an average of 5,218 fans per game, while the Racers’ women’s program averaged more than 1,100 fans per game, a 30% increase from the 2021-22 season.
Since 2018, every home game for Murray State’s two basketball teams have been carried online by an ESPN digital platform and another seven men’s games have been aired on linear television, including ESPNU, CBS Sports Network and Bally Sports. The increased levels of light for basketball at the CFSB Center will create a dramatic improvement for the fan watching from any device.
