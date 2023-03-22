CFSB Center

Murray State forward Sam Murray II closes a Racer pregame warm-up session with a dunk as his teammates celebrate before a game this past season at the CFSB Center in Murray. Murray State announced Tuesday that a new state-of-the-art lighting system will be installed during the summer at The Bank.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State Athletics has announced an exciting lighting renovation project for the CFSB Center that will have an immediate impact on the fan experience for Racers of all ages.

The project will be completed for the 2023-24 Racer basketball seasons in November and is being funded by private donations.

Tags

Recommended for you