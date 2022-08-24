MURRAY — As new Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko gets set to begin his duties on Sept. 1 with the Racers, he was recognized by The Athletic as part of the website’s first list of collegiate athletics rising stars that are under 40.

The Athletic took nominations nationwide looking for the movers and risers in collegiate athletics including head coaches, athletic directors, athletic firms, media and anyone who is shaping the industry in 2022.