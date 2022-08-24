MURRAY — As new Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko gets set to begin his duties on Sept. 1 with the Racers, he was recognized by The Athletic as part of the website’s first list of collegiate athletics rising stars that are under 40.
The Athletic took nominations nationwide looking for the movers and risers in collegiate athletics including head coaches, athletic directors, athletic firms, media and anyone who is shaping the industry in 2022.
Yantko, who turned 35 in April, comes to Murray State with more experience than many his age after successful periods at North Carolina State University (2011), University of Missouri (2011-17) and the University of Louisiana (2017-22).
“I am incredibly humbled by this recognition from The Athletic,” Yantko said. “I have been extremely fortunate to work with amazing colleagues, coaches and student-athletes at a number of outstanding institutions. This is a direct reflection of all of these people, and I cannot wait to continue this amazing journey as the Director of Athletics at Murray State.”
Yantko leads the Racers into their first year as members of the Missouri Valley Conference and in the fall of 2023, Murray State joins the Missouri Valley Football Conference. He is the 10th full-time AD in Murray State history as the university celebrates its 100th year in the 2022-23 school year.
Before going into athletics administration, Yantko played football at Murray State from 2007-09 and did start at the quarterback position in some games before injuries slowed his career. He came to Murray State from the Dayton, Ohio area, where his father, Steve, served the United States Air Force and was stationed at mammoth Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, just outside of Dayton.
Upon completing his football eligibility, Yantko took his first steps toward his present-day career by serving as a graduate assistant at Murray State. Yantko said last week that he hopes to begin full-time work at Murray in time for the start of the football season on Sept. 3 against Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.
