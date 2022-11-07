MURRAY — The moment Murray State men’s basketball fans anxiously await to arrive each season is here.
Tonight, the Racers hit the hardwood for the first time in a game that counts. They have had two pre-season contests, but their game against Saint Louis will actually go into the win/loss column.
It marks the first chance for a team that has been constructed since Steve Prohm said he would answer the call of returning to the Racer helm to show it can do in a real-game setting. And Prohm likes what he has seen.
“I’ve been around enough good teams to know that we’ve got the pieces to be a good basketball team,” he said, making sure to temper expectations. After all, he is leading a team with only two returning players (forward DJ Burns and reserve guard Rod Thomas). The rest came from outside of the program.
“We’ve got a lot of building and growing to do, but I’m excited about this group.”
One thing that appears to be evident so far is that the Racers have been a second-half team. In a private scrimmage against a solid Akron team last weekend and Wednesday’s exhibition contest against NAIA Brescia at the CFSB Center, the new Racers played much better in the final 20 minutes.
“I liked the way they responded,” Prohm said. “In the scrimmage (with Akron), we were behind a little bit and came back and had a chance to win. In (Wednesday’s game), we were up a little bit (after a sluggish first 15 minutes) but our execution, pace, effort, intensity and focus was a lot better (as the Racers exploded to a 102-57 win) and that shows that these guys can respond.
The Racers played Wednesday’s game without Burns, who was a big part of last season’s 31-3 team that advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. However, Prohm insisted that Burns will be back tonight, citing that the 6-7 forward’s absence was a “coach’s decision.”
Burns’ absence was not an issue Wednesday. In fact, the Racers ended the Brescia game with six players scoring in double figures (with newcomers Rob Perry and Quincy Anderson leading the way with 19 and 17 points each) after shooting 59.6% from the field.
Murray State also showed it could be effective on the defensive side, limiting a Brescia team that scored 31 points on 46% shooting in the first half to only 28.6% in the second half. The Racers also started the second half with a 23-5 run that left them up 30 points.
In SLU, Murray State is facing a team that reached the semifinals of the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The Billkens were 23-12 a year ago. They are also coached by former Oklahoma State and Kentucky standout Travis Ford, a former schoolboy star at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
This also would seem to be a very stern test for the Racers as SLU’s makeup is the opposite, consisting of four returning starters. They include last year’s NCAA assists leader, point guard Yuri Collins, a preseason All-A10 First Team selection.
The Billikens also feature a balleyhooed freshman in Larry Hughes Jr., who is the son of Larry Hughes Sr., who was an All-American at SLU several years ago and went on to a 13-year NBA career.
“Right now, it’s about getting a defensive identity, getting an offensive foundation set and playing the right way and getting total buy-in there,” Prohm said. “That’s the biggest things for us, just continue to grow, and if we do, that’s going to give us some opportunities down road.”
Tonight’s game can be heard on the flagship radio station of Racer sports — FROGGY 103.7 — with the game scheduled for a 7:00 tip-off. Coverage is also available for viewing on Bally Sports.
