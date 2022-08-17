MURRAY – Monday evening, newly-named Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko was asked to envision how his formal introduction event would go Tuesday at the CFSB Center.
“It’s going to be special,” he responded. And he was right.
A very large crowd of Murray State administrators, current and former players, coaches and many fans came to welcome this former Murray State quarterback home to his alma mater. Yantko played for the Racers between 2007 and ’09, but injuries kept his career from achieving the heights he had sought.
Tuesday, he returned as a highly-regarded athletics administrator who had helped the University of Louisiana to great things in the Sun Belt Conference, as well as the University of Missouri transition from the Big 12 to the mighty Southeastern Conference under the guidance of one of the best in the business, former Mizzou A.D. Mike Alden.
“I talked to Mike a great deal in the past many weeks and those of you who follow athletics know the name Mike Alden,” said Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson. “He has had 15 to 20 former assistants and former associate A.D.s who are now A.D.s across the country, at major institutions. They call them ‘Alden’s Army,’ and Nico is part of Alden’s Army.”
Both Alden and another of his disciples — Louisiana Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard — were both seated on the front row Tuesday in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center as Yantko took the spotlight. They joined Yantko’s family, creating the type of show of support the new Racers A.D. said has typified his career.
“I’ve been blessed to have had some amazing people lead me along the way,” Nico said, fighting to hold his emotions intact, as he talked about Alden, Maggard, wife Marnie and daughter Chaney, as well as his parents, Steve and Sue.
“This is harder than I thought guys,” Nico said as he struggled initially. Then he managed to talk about what they meant to him. “Thank you for the unbelievable sacrifices you made and those I’ll never know. My mom took on a lot of roles when Dad was in his 21-year career in the Air Force (mainly out of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio) to raise my sister (Dominque) and I. One of the proud things was when she served as a teacher and my dad served in the military and it was an example for me that truly led to this moment. I understand the importance of education and discipline, so thank you guys.”
Nico becomes the 10th A.D. in Murray State history and his arrival comes at a pivotal time. Murray State is celebrating its centennial as an institution of higher learning this year; Jackson said this marks the 99th year for Murray State to field sports teams. It is also happening as Murray State leaves its conference home of the past 75 years, the Ohio Valley Conference, for the Missouri Valley Conference, widely regarded as one of the top 10 leagues in college sports.
The occasion was big enough for The Valley’s commissioner, Jeff Jackson, to once again grace the presence of Racer Nation, as he has done on several occasions since Murray State was accepted to The Valley earlier this year.
It also was a time for the assembled throng to give a hearty round of applause to the man who held down the athletics for the past month. In fact, Matt Kelly, who served 17 years as senior associate athletics director before assuming the interim A.D. spot upon former A.D. Kevin Saal resigning in late June to go to Wichita State of the American Athletic Conference, was being seen by many observers as a candidate to replace Saal.
Kelly was in the room Tuesday and Yantko made sure he was mentioned.
“Thank you, on behalf of every student-athlete that has walked through these doors the past 17 years. Each of us owe you a very heart-felt thank you,” Yantko said, again becoming emotional as he talked about someone who had been part of his Murray State experience as associate athletics director for internal operations and assistant director of athletics for academics. He was elevated to senior associate, which is second in command to the A.D., in 2013.
“Matt is going to be a key member of this team and I look forward to working with him every day.”
President Jackson said the search for Saal’s replacement went as quickly as it did because it involved a committed and dedicated group that comprised the search committee. It was also a very wide-ranging group.
There were current and former Board of Regents members (current Chair Don Tharpe, former Chair and Murray State State Hall of Famer Eric Crigler, Vice Chair Leon Owens and Secretary Jill Hunt). There were several alumni who have gone on to success in their careers (Scotty Crump, David Dill, Harold Doran, Tommy Draffen, Gene Wells Ray and David Taylor). There were also were former and current athletes (Rachel Hagans, Lex Mayes and Dr. Joy Humphries, current assistant dean of the Arthur J. Baurenfeind College of Business and former golfer). There were also university administrators (Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services Jackie Dudley and Director of Human Resources Courtney Hixon).
“How many days was it?” President Jackson asked Associate Director of Athletics/Media Relations Dave Winder, who responded, ’27.”
“That may be the fastest search in the history of Murray State University … other than (two-term Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve) Prohm,” Jackson said, sending the crowd into laughter. “I think his may have been two or three days.”
However, with his background, it appears Yantko may have been the perfect hire for the perfect time. Both Maggard and Alden gave him strong endorsements, saying he is more than ready for the job. It also could not hurt that, in Yantko, Murray State has found someone who saw this position as one of intense desire.
“This is more than a great job or a next step in a career, and I’ll say this 100 more times … this is blood, sweat and tears and I’m very proud to be a Murray State Racer,” he said. “I owe so much to this institution and I say ‘thank you’ for believing in me as a student-athlete and Dr. Jackson for believing in me in this moment now. I look forward to serving our coaches and student-athletes, this institution and our community in a big way.
“I’m excited with what we’re positioned to do and I know everyone in this room today knows it too. This tradition of excellence is only going to get better.”
Yantko said he will remain in Murray for the remainder of the week to further connect with the community, as well as coaches and athletics personnel before he and his family return to Lafayette to handle some business before returning to Murray. He said he is aiming to return to Murray by the beginning of September.
“This is home. Go Racers!” he said.
