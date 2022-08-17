He's home

New Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko, left, poses with Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson Tuesday after being presented a basketball jersey in his honor during a public event in the Murray Room of the CFSB Center to welcome Yantko, who played quarterback for the Racers in the late 2000s, back to his alma mater. Yantko was named A.D. Monday.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY  Monday evening, newly-named Murray State Director of Athletics Nico Yantko was asked to envision how his formal introduction event would go Tuesday at the CFSB Center.

“It’s going to be special,” he responded. And he was right.