MURRAY — It seems clear that the new Voice of the Racers for Murray State men’s basketball knows the importance of the opportunity given to him.
Former WPSD Sports Director Jeff Bidwell has been given that job for the 2023-24 season, the Racers’ second in the powerful Missouri Valley Conference. And he exuded reverence in his first comments since accepting the position.
“This is truly one of the great honors of my professional career,” Bidwell said. “After spending nearly 25 years in television, I never dreamed of becoming the voice of Murray State basketball. No one will ever replace Neal Bradley, because he is a one-of-a-kind and a hall of famer. I can only hope to reach for the impossibly high bar he set. I’m beyond thankful for the faith that Nico Yantko, Josh Brunner, Dave Winder, Kenny Roth and Neal Bradley have in me. Along with my partner Kenny Roth, I can’t wait to narrate the next great Murray State basketball moment.”
In his 25th year in sports media, Bidwell takes over for Bradley who retired in April after 31 seasons on Murray State men’s basketball radio.
Bidwell and analyst, Kenny Roth, will be on the call for every Murray State men’s basketball game in the 2023-24 season on Froggy 103.7 FM and Froggy103.com.
“We are excited to welcome Jeff Bidwell as the new voice of Murray State Men’s Basketball,” Racer Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “Our search committee that included Neal Bradley, Kenny Roth and Dave Winder worked tirelessly to make sure that Neal’s replacement was the right fit. Following an extensive search that saw a very competitive candidate pool, our committee felt that Jeff was the right man at the right time for the job. Jeff is extremely passionate about our men’s basketball program, and we know he will provide us with many great calls for years to come.”
Bidwell also received what would seem to be the ultimate endorsement.
“Murray State Athletics could not have made a better choice than Jeff Bidwell,” Bradley said. “His passion for Racer athletics was evident while he provided unprecedented coverage of Racer Basketball and their amazing journey over the past two decades. I cannot wait to hear Jeff’s amazing calls of buzzer beaters and championships, delivering it in the most professional way possible to our tremendous fans. The Racer Radio Network could not be in better hands.”
In the 2022-23 season, Murray State’s first in the Missouri Valley Conference, Bidwell was on play-by-play for several home games on ESPN+ television streaming for both the Racers’ men’s and women’s basketball teams.
Bidwell served as Sports Director at WPSD from 2002-22.
Bidwell wrote the book, “Extending the Stay to San Jose” about Danero Thomas’ buzzer shot that delivered a dramatic victory to the Racers over Vanderbilt in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. He subsequently produced the documentary “Stay on Your Wall”, about Coach Steve Prohm’s first season as Murray State head coach in 2011-12 when the Racers became a top-10 nationally ranked team and was the final undefeated team in NCAA Division I at 23-0. In all, Bidwell has covered the program’s last seven NCAA Tournament appearances.
After graduating from Ohio University in 1998 with a degree in broadcast journalism, Bidwell started his television career in Augusta, Georgia at WAGT from 1998-02.
