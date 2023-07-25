(TNS) When the New York Jets signed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams to a contract extension about two weeks ago, he became the second former Wenonah (Ala.) High School standout to get a new deal with the NFL team this offseason.

While it took the entire offseason and $96 million to sign Williams, getting his brother, former Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams, took less time and money, and it kept a defensive starter from leaving in free agency.

Tags

Recommended for you