Murray State's Jay Nimmo follows the path of his ball on a shot during a recent event. Nimmo finished tied for 12th at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

JONESBORO, Ark. — The Murray State men’s golf team took on RidgePointe Country Club Tuesday in the final round of play at the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Jay Nimmo paced the Racers as he tied for 12th place in the field of 69 players after scores of 70-75=217. Other scores and standings for Murray State included a 16th-place position for Kamaren Cunningham on rounds of 75-72-71=218, Trey Lewis in 35th place (78-76-74=228), Jakob Wellman in 38th place (80-74-76=230 and Tyler Powell in 52nd place (81-76-78=235).