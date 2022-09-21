JACKSON, Tenn. — Jay Nimmo fired a final-round 68 that was good enough for second place individually, while leading the Murray State men’s golf team to seventh-place finish Tuesday in the Grover Page Classic at Jackson Country Club in Jackson, Tennessee.
The Racers six strokes behind Belmont for sixth place with a team score of 870. North Alabama won the event, hosted by UT Martin, with an 843 with Bellarmine (856), UTM (857), Tennessee Tech (859) and Morehead State (862) made up the top-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.