Nimmo wins at IU

Murray State's Jay Nimmo holds the plaque that goes to the individual champion of the Hoosier Collegiate Sunday at Bloomington, Indiana.

 Murray State Athletics photo

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Murray State’s Jay Nimmo became the individual champion Sunday at the Hoosier Collegiate, hosted by Indiana University at the PFAU Course in Bloomington.

Nimmo, who placed second last week at the Bellarmine event in Louisville, beat an outstanding field of 78 players. He tamed the PFAU Course with rounds of 70-72-69=211, which made for a 1-shot win over Indiana’s Thomas Hursey who had scores of 71-72-69=212.

