MURRAY — Murray State softball team has nine student-athletes named 2022-23 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes, as announced by the organization.
Lindsey Carroll, Jordan Childress, Lily Fischer, Taylor Franzen, Calloway County alum Adison Hicks, Hannah James, Riley Jestadt, Erin Lackey and Jenna Veber were among 2515 student-athletes across the NCAA Division I earning the honors.
To be considered an All-America Scholar-Athlete, student-athletes need a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 through the 2022-23 academic year to be considered.
The National Fastpitch Coaches Association was founded in 1983 and represents over 6700 institutional members, covering 50 states and some international regions.
