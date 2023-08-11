MURRAY — Murray State softball team has nine student-athletes named 2022-23 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athletes, as announced by the organization.

Lindsey Carroll, Jordan Childress, Lily Fischer, Taylor Franzen, Calloway County alum Adison Hicks, Hannah James, Riley Jestadt, Erin Lackey and Jenna Veber were among 2515 student-athletes across the NCAA Division I earning the honors.

Tags

Recommended for you