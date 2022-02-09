(TNS) No.1 Auburn’s 19 game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday with an 80-76 overtime loss on the road against Arkansas. The Tigers overcame a double-digit first-half deficit to take a lead in the second half, but couldn’t finish the game in regulation.
With the loss, the Tigers fall to 22-2, which is the same mark as the Murray State team they defeated in December at Auburn, Alabama. This now means that if the Racers, who were ranked in the top 25 of both the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls for the first time this season on Monday, can go to Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State and win Thursday night in Nashville, the Racers will become tale the lead for most wins by an NCAA Division 1 team this season.
Auburn defeated Murray State by a score of 71-58 in December at Auburn Arena, a place fast becoming one of the most intimidating home courts in all of college basketball. Outside the friendly confines of its home court, though, the Tigers have looked more than vulnerable as Tuesday’s loss at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas came after the Tigers looked less than stellar in a two-point win Saturday in Athens against a six-win Georgia team and a one-point escape against Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
JD Notae scored 28 points on 7-20 shooting. Notate was particularly efficient at the free throw line. He shot 11-14 at the charity stripe. Auburn struggled to get to the line and missed several shots. The Tigers were 8-17 on free throws. Arkansas shot 26-32 from the line.
Walker Kessler fouled out in overtime after posting a line of 16 points, 19 boards, and seven blocks. KD Johnson struggled from the field with 1-7 shooting after scoring 20 points against Georgia.
