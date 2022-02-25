MURRAY — For Murray State fans, in the past several years, and as if it was possible, Belmont supplanted Austin Peay as the team they wanted to beat most in men’s basketball.
This season has brought much joy. Not only did the Racers sweep the season series ... they did it in dominant fashion.
In January, the Racers beat Belmont by 22 points at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, where they had never won until that day. Thursday, the Racers did themselves one better.
Now ranked 19th in the nation, the Racers took control early and never left the issue in doubt, blowing out the Bruins, 76-43, at a raucous CFSB Center, claiming the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship in the process.
“Man! What a heck of a win! But we’re thankful for the environment our fans provided tonight,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team moved to 27-2 on the season and moved within one win of joining the 2014-15 Racers in running the table in OVC play at 17-0.
The win also gave McMahon his 150th win in his seven years as the Racers’ head coach.
“It’s cetainly not about me. We’ve been blessed to have incredible players. Then, there are the people who don’t get enough credit and that’s our coaches. I’m talking about our assistant coaches,” he said. “Casey Long and Tim Kaine have been with me the longest and those are guys that could take over a program and be a head coach with no problem. We added Rodrigo White this year and we welcomed back (Racer Hall of Famer) Marcus Brown.
“And the most important thing is they don’t care who gets the credit.”
That is also the pholosophy of the players and Thursaday’s win seemed to follow that idea as the Racers won this game the same way they have won so many games this season. They received contributions from multiple sources.
Headlining the effort was the player who appears to have put himself in the lead for OVC Player of Year, forward KJ Williams, who led the way with 30 points and was 4-of-4 from 3-poiint range. And guard Tevin Brown was his usual self, scoring 15 points and grabbing eight rebounds.
There were others, like forward DJ Burns grabbing a team-high nine rebounds to go with four points, while reserve guard Trae Hannibal had four points, seven rebounds and six assists from the bench. Reserve guard DaQuan Smith also had seven points.
Before the season, Belmont point guard Grayson Murphy was the prohibitive pick for OVC Player of the Year. However, for the second time this season, Murray State’s stifling defense caused not only Murphy (eight points, three assists and two rebounds) to be a non-factor but the Bruins’ offense overall. For the game, Belmont was only 18-of-56 from the field (32.1%) and could only hit 5 of its 26 attempts from 3-point range, something of which the Bruins are usually among the best teams in the nation,
The Racers also dominated the boards, winning the rebounding battle by a 40-22 margin.
