MURRAY — One look in the face of Matt McMahon Thursday night was all one needed to know when it came to what he was thinking in the aftermath of Murray State’s 76-43 men’s basketball win over Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont.
As confetti flew in the moments after the win that clinched the OVC regular-season title for the No. 19 Racers (27-2, 17-0 in OVC play), he stood near the west basket of the CFSB Center, his face expressionless. He was already thinking about the next job at hand, which begins at about 4 p.m. Saturday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, as his team looks to finish the OVC season undefeated against a dangerous Southeast Missouri team.
“This was a heck of a win, and we’re thankful for the environment our fans provided for us tonight. It was a great way to finish the home half of our schedule. Now, we’ve got to get back to work because SEMO is scoring the ball at a high, high level, they really shoot it well from three and they play extremely fast,” McMahon said in his postgame comments Thursday after the win, his 150th as the Racers’ skipper. “So we have to turn the page and prepare for Saturday afternoon.”
Waiting for the Racers will be a Redhawks team (13-16, 8-8 in OVC play) that is clicking on almost every cylinder. They have won four of their last seven, but one of those wins was particularly impressive. SEMO went to Morehead and beat Morehead State, 92-84, last week on the heels of the Racers ending the Eagles’ 20-game home winning streak.
SEMO is coming off Thursday’s 76-69 win over a pesky UT Martin team that gave the Racers fits a week ago in Martin, Tennessee. The Racers had to have a conventional three-point play from forward KJ Williams in the final 10 seconds to escape with a 62-60 win.
SEMO has one of the top scorers in the OVC in its arsenal in guard Eric Reed Jr., who had a solid game with 21 points Thursday against UTM. Reed is averaging 16.3 points a game. He also had 28 points and was 4-of-8 from 3-point range in the win over Morehead, which has one of the toughest defenses in the conference.
So too does Murray State and that was on full display in Thursday’s win over Belmont (24-6, 14-3 in OVC) in front of 8,041 fans at the CFSB Center, the fifth-largest crowd to see a game in that building. Against a team long known for its offensive efficiency, the Racers sent Belmont into a tailspin, limiting the Bruins to only 32% from the field and a stunning 19% from 3-point range, both pretty much unheard of for a Belmont team.
Yet this was the second time Murray State had done it to the Bruins. In the first meeting, resulting in an 82-60 win that marked the Racers’ first win at the Curb Event Center in Nashville in six tries, the Racers held the Bruins to 40% from the field and only 21% from long range.
“I thought our guys locked into the defensive gameplan and our individual effort was off the charts, but the commitment to team defense was really a joy to watch,” McMahon said of his team, referring to a 19-0 second-half run that turned the game into a runaway affair after Murray State went to halftime up 35-17. “I thought the fact that it was 19-0 was very telling, because that’s one of the best transition teams in all of college basketball. Ben Sheppard is one of the fastest guards in America, so you have to get back on defense against a team like that. You see that when you hold a team to 43 points that’s averaging 81.
“It’s really a credit to our players’ defensive effort, but it’s also about their attention to detail and focus.”
Interestingly, Murray State started slow on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, the Racers only had a 16-13 lead with about seven minutes left before halftime that was made possible by guard Tevin Brown scoring most of his 13 points in the half. Then, Murray State exploded on a 21-4 run in which it was the Racers using the fast break, scoring easy baskets off missed shots and turnovers.
“Tevin carried us with his outside shooting the first 10 minutes, but we made only one of six layups and turned (the ball) over seven or eight times,” McMahon observed, noting how things improved. “We were 13-of-15 on layups from that point forward. We played very unselfishly. We had 17 assists and limited them to nine when their average is 20 in their wins.”
As the Racers began rolling, they also began to feed off the huge crowd. Many times during the game, players would ask for more noise and received it. Even the usually reserved Williams showed animation, flashing a smile throughout the second-half onslaught, even hopping as he jogged downcourt after one of his four 3-point bombs.
Williams led all scorers with 30 points, Brown had 15, as the Racers’ offensive numbers ended way better than those of the Bruins, 56.4% from the field, 42.1% from 3-point range and a 19-0 edge in fast-break points.
Williams, particularly, showed strong emotion in what could be his final game for him and Brown at the CFSB Center. Both are classified as juniors but have now played four years. After the game, McMahon said their situation will be examined once the season ends but both are being seen as potential NBA draft picks.
McMahon said Thursday served as a tribute to Williams and Brown, who combined to score the Racers’ first 18 points.
“That’s kind of who they are.They perform at that level every night. That’s why they’re so good,” McMahon said of the duo.
Today’s game will start at about 4 p.m. It can be heard on the flagship station for Racer sports, FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on the call with former Racers assistant Kenny Roth on color. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.