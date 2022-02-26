CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — As has been the case several times this season in Ohio Valley Conference play, Murray State's men's basketball team took the hard route Saturday afternoon at Southeast Missouri.
Trailing by 12 points with a little more than five minutes left in the second half, the 19th-ranked team in the nation was not afraid of the situation. The Racers met the challenge with a 20-6 run the rest of the way that not only resulted in a hard-fought 70-68 win, it also resulted in history.
The Racers (28-2 overall) ended OVC play a perfect 18-0, becoming the sixth team in the conference's history to run the table but the first to do so by winning 18 games. SEMO falls to 13-17 overall and 8-9 in OVC play.
The Racers had to overcome a tough shooting day as they ended only 43% from the field, but they did not let that stop them. Murray State forward KJ Williams scored 23 points but received huge help from the bench from guard Trae Hannibal, who had a season-high 20 points, the majority of which came on drives to the basket.
However, it was guard Justice Hill that may have supplied the biggest points. He hit two huge 3-point shots in the final 2:30, the last of which gave the Racers a 68-65 lead with about 39 seconds left. His earlier three came off an offensive rebound and cut the SEMO lead to 64-63. His driving layup off a turnover gave the Racers their first lead since the early stages of the first half at 65-64 with 2:23 left.
Hill ended with 11 points. Guard Tevin Brown also had 15 points in the win.
SEMO finished the game having hit 50% from the field. However, it was turnovers that were the Redhawks undoing as they committed 17 for the game with the final seven coming in the second half and resulting in nine big Racers points.
Forward Manny Patterson scored all 12 of his points for the Redhawks in the first half and was the only SEMO player to finish in double digits.
The last time a Murray State team ran the OVC table was the 2014-15 season. Murray State will now prepare for the OVC Tournament next weekend in Evansville, Indiana.
