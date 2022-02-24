MURRAY — If tonight’s game between No. 19 Murray State and fierce rival Belmont would be a repeat of the teams’ first meeting this season, that would be fine with Murray State fans.
Simply, it was a dream day for the Racers at the Curb Event Center in Nashville. The Racers beat the Bruins, 82-60, to register their first win in that particular venue in six tries. That also represented the widest margin of victory for the Racers against Belmont since it came to the Ohio Valley Conference.
So, as the Racers (26-2, 16-0 in OVC) prepare to face their nemesis from Music City under the lights of ESPNU (tonight at 8), they are hopeful of achieving something similar. They would love to shoot 51% from the field and hit 56% from 3-point range and hold the Bruins (24-5, 14-2) to 41% from the field and only 21% from3-point range.
Still, knowing the history of this series (Belmont had won seven of the previous 11 games before the January blowout), Racer fans, and especially Head Coach Matt McMahon, are expecting a different game to unfold tonight at the CFSB Center.
“This is the first matchup in the country where the two teams have combined for 50 wins. I think the winning streaks between the two teams add up to 26 games. This is two of the better teams in the country going head to head right here in Murray, Kentucky and we’re really looking forward to it,” McMahon said earlier this week.
In dissecting the first game in Nashville, McMahon said that, while the Racers’ offensive production gained a lot of the attention, the defense was perhaps more important. A team like Belmont does not have offensive power outages like it had against the Racers very often.
“I thought we really guarded well,” he said, noting that the highlight of that effort was the stat sheet for Bruins point guard Grayson Murphy. Tabbed as the preseason OVC Player of the Year because of his ability to do many things well, Murphy was a non-factor that day, ending with only four points, four rebounds and four assists, well below his usual averages.
“He’s so good off ball screens, not only with scoring but he does a great job setting up other players,” McMahon said. “For three years in a row, he’s been one of the top rebounding guards in all of college basketball and he’s already the all-time OVC assists leader and he’s about the become the all-time steals leader as well.”
Since the loss to Murray State, Belmont seems to have righted itself. The Bruins are 11-1 with a road loss to Morehead State as the only blemish. Guard Ben Sheppard, who had 13 points in the loss to the Racers, has been scoring well, including a 41-point outing earlier this month at Tennessee Tech.
Guard Will Richard was named OVC Freshman of the Week and he will be looking to avoid a repeat of his showing against Murray State — seven points. The Racers also have to control Belmont’s big threat down low, 6-10 forward Nick Muszynski, the team’s leading scorer, who has had good moments against Murray State. He had 12 points and eight rebounds in the first game but has had several 20-plus-point games this season.
Murray State was led by guard Justice Hill’s career-high 36 points, while guard Tevin Brown backed that with 18 and forward KJ Williams had 13, despite not playing the final 15 minutes of the first half after picking up his second foul.
