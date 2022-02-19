MARTIN, Tenn. — Underdog UT Martin got the best of 21st-ranked Murray State for the majority of Saturday’s men’s basketball battle at the Elam Center in Martin.
However, when it counted most, the visiting Racers made the plays that counted. After watching the Skyhawks battle back from a seven-point deficit in the second half to take as much as a five-point lead in the in the final four minutes, it was a conventional three-point play from forward KJ Williams that gave the Racers the edge in the final 10 seconds for a gut-wrenching 62-60 win.
If not for that play that left the Racers 26-2 overall and still perfect in Ohio Valley Conference play at 16-0, the story would have been UTM guard KJ Simon, who almost singlehandedly kept the Skyhawks (8-20, 4-12 in OVC play) in the game. Simon ended with a game-high 24 points, including a 5-of-8 performance from 3-point range. He scored 16 of his points in the second half.
In the first half, Simon was part of an effort that saw the Skyhawks lead the entire first 20 minutes by hitting 65% of their shots and hold a 32-27 edge at halftime. However, the Racers’ defense, strong all year, put the clamps on the Skyhawks in the second half as UTM ended the game having dropped to 43% from the field.
Murray State seemed poised to run away to an easy win with about nine minutes left in the game as it had grabbed a 54-47 lead. However, the Racers were not able to capitalize on five-straight chances to add to it, allowing Simon and the Skyhawks to stay alive and, eventually, make things very difficult for the Racers down the stretch.
Murray State only connected on two of its final 13 shots from the field, but the defense kept that from being fatal by not allowing UTM to score a field goal of its own the final 4:11.
Murray State guard Trae Hannibal’s three-point play off an offensive rebound pulled the Racers within 59-57 with about two minutes left. Guard DaQuan Smith then tied the game at 59-59 with a pair of free throws after he was fouled on a defensive rebound before Simon hit one of two free throws on his end to put the Skyhawks up 60-59 with 23.4 seconds left.
That led to Williams taking a bullet pass from guard Tevin Brown on the baseline, driving beneath the basket and scoring on a left-handed layup as he was fouled. His free throw gave the Racers a two-point lead and Simon would miss on a desperation 3-point attempt from 23 feet at the buzzer, giving the Racers the win.
Brown led the Racers with 18 points, while Williams had 16 and guard Justice Hill had 10. The win gives Murray State a two-game lead on No. 2 Auburn for most wins in the nation this year in Division 1 and also keeps it tied with three other teams, including No. 1 Gonzaga, for the nation’s longest winning streak at 16 games.
In addition, Murray State now clinches at least a tie for the OVC regular-season championship.
