MURRAY — After looking the part of a nationally-ranked team Thursday night in a blowout of longtime Ohio Valley Conference nemesis Austin Peay, one might think No. 21 Murray State would have little trouble in Saturday's game at UT Martin.
However, Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon and his team (25-2 overall and 15-0 in OVC play) have been in the OVC long enough to know not to expect a cake walk. All they have to do, in fact, is remember the last time they played the Skyhawks, which was about a month ago in Murray. The Racers had a tough time subduing UTM on a day their 3-point stroke all but deserted them in a 74-66 win.
"We were only 3-of-27 (11%) with our threes in that game," McMahon said, "but we defended the three well in that game too."
UTM was not able to take advantage of the Racers' troubles from long range for two reasons. First, Murray State's defense, a stalwart all season, was superb again in that game, limiting UTM to 24-of-64 from the field, including a 4-of-25 showing (16%) was almost as woeful as Murray State's performance from 3-point range.
Murray State also forced 15 turnovers and converted those into 20 points as the Racers were able to eventually break open a close game after heading to halftime up 32-29.
The other reason is the player who appears to have firmly established himself as the favorite for the OVC's Player of the Year honor, Murray State forward KJ Williams. On that day, Williams torched UTM for 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor.
Williams has done nothing but get better since that game, including a career-high 39 points in a come-from-behind win at Tennessee State last week and a hard-earned 21 points, several of which came in the key moments, of another come-from-behind win at Morehead State two days after the TSU contest.
Williams is coming into Saturday after scoring 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field in the Racers' 91-56 win over Peay.
It’s just about me playing aggressive and knowing I can score very well on the inside,” said Williams, who scored on a variety of shots, some of which — 10-foot turnaround jumpers as an example — can be difficult, yet seem to finding the bottom of the basket these days without hitting the rim. “I stay after practice and try to practice all of those shots. It’s also really about knowing where you are on the court and how you finish.”
Williams' consistency from the field is a big reason Murray State ranks in the top 20 nationally for offensive efficiency. However, the Racers' ability to keep other teams from scoring is equally important and this also shows in the national rankings with the Racers also being in the top 20 for defensive efficiency.
"I think that's why we're successful ... balance. We are one of only six teams that ranks in the top 20 in offensive efficiency and ranks in the top 20 in defensive efficiency. That's hard to do,"McMahon said Thursday after his team recorded dominant numbers on a Peay team that gave the Racers trouble in the teams' first game two weeks earlier at Clarksville, Tennessee.
That day, Peay hit six 3-pointers in the first half. Thursday, Murray State allowed Peay to go only 8-of-30 on threes for the whole game. Meanwhile, the Racers, who had experienced issues with their own outside shooting in recent weeks, were a solid 7-of-17 on a night the Racers outscored Peay 50-12 in the paint, scored 22 points off Peay turnovers and hit 64.3% of its shots.
UTM (8-19 overall, 4-11 in OVC play) enters Saturday's game having lost six of its last seven games. However, it showed that it was capable of threatening the Racers in Murray, getting 17 points off the bench from guard Bernie Andre, 16 from guard KJ Simons and 10 from forward KK Curry.
Saturday's game is set to begin at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Elam Center in Martin, Tennessee and can be heard on the flagship station for Racer sports, FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on the call with former Racers assistant Kenny Roth on color. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.