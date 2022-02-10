MURRAY — Tonight, the number 23 could have a huge involvement in Murray State’s men’s basketball contest at Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee State in Nashville.
For starters, that is where Racers find themselves ranked in this week’s Associate Press national poll, marking the first time since March 2015 that a Murray State team has been ranked in that poll. Secondly, the Racers will seek their 23rd win of the season and, if that happens, they will own the most number of wins of any team in NCAA Division 1 this season, as they remain tied with Auburn with identical 22-2 records.
The excitement for Racer fans is that Auburn, currently ranked No. 1, lost Wednesday night at Arkansas, giving their team the chance to sit atop all of college basketball. However, while Head Coach Matt McMahon has admitted this week that the ranking and attention that come with it is positive for the program, he also is doing all he can to make sure his team’s focus is squarely on a dangerous TSU team.
“They’re a really explosive team and one of, if not the, oldest teams in the country,” McMahon said earlier this week on his “Hey Coach” show on FROGGY 103.7, recalling his team’s easy 67-44 win over TSU (10-14, 5-7 OVC) at the CFSB Center in January. “I thought it was a great performance by our players but we also know it will be a lot more difficult at their place (the Gentry Center).
“They were playing well at that time. They were coming into our game averaging 89 points a game in their previous five. We were able to defend the 3-point shot (limiting TSU to a miserable 3-of-16 behind the arc - 18.8%) and allowed them only two assists and we also forced 16 turnovers (that led to 23 points), so hopefully we can duplicate some of that.”
However, against a TSU program that is used to providing some rather forgettable moments for the Racers over the years, McMahon said one thing from January must change tonight. The Racers had 16 turnovers of their own in the first meeting, leading to 14 Tiger points.
“We can’t have that when we go on the road,” he said, mentioning one more area where the Tigers could cause a lot of problems, free-throw shooting. This season, TSU is hitting 72.5% as a team.
“That is, by far, No. 1 in our league, so we want to keep them off the foul line.”
The number 23 is also significant in this series. That was the number of wins Murray State accumulated to begin the 2011-12 season before they entered a Thursday night matchup in the month of February with TSU at the CFSB Center undefeated and ranked ninth in the nation after being as high as seventh. However, after the Racers blitzed the Tigers with an early run, TSU settled itself and eventually left Murray having made national headlines with a 72-68 win.
McMahon said he is counting on his team to focus on its job, using the features he said he began to see emerging with this team during its preseason summer and fall workouts.
“What I did know is that we had a lot of talent that had bought in to the culture of the program. These players had bought in to the unselfishness, the hard work, the toughness, the accountability that winning requires,” he said, adding that has transferred to the season itself. “We truly we have a team that’s bought in to the things that impact winning. They’re playing for each other and having a lot of fun playing the game, and you see that in their effort and passion on the floor.”
The Racers face TSU in a game scheduled for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The game can be heard on FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on the call with color man Kenny Roth. It also can be viewed on ESPN+.
