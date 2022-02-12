MOREHEAD — For much of Saturday's Ohio Valley Conference clash at Morehead State, No. 23 Murray State could not find the ocean if it was standing on the beach.
However, because it did so many things in other areas, it stayed alive and gave itself a chance. And when the chance presented itself, the Racers took advantage of it, erasing a nine-point deficit in the final five minutes, using little more than guts and a will to win, to stun the Eagles, 57-53, ending their 20-game home winning streak as the Racers won their 14th game in a row.
Murray State (24-2, 14-0 in OVC play) trailed 49-40 after Morehead center Johni Broome hit two free throws with 5:17 left and the last thing anyone inside Johnson Arena probably saw coming was a Racer comeback. Up to that point, the Racers had shot about 35% from the field and had been woeful from 3-point range (2-of-17).
Yet, a comeback is exactly what happened as guard Tevin Brown, who had not scored up to that point, hit a driving shot and his only 3-pointer of the game to help cut the lead to 50-47 with 2:55 left. Guard Justice Hill's two free throws cut the lead to one and it would be Hill feeding forward KJ Williams (21 points and 12 rebounds) for consecutive baskets to suddenly put the Racers up 53-50 with 56 seconds left.
Morehead guard Tray Hollowell hit a trey to tie the game, then Brown hit a short shot with 12.2 seconds left to regain the lead at 55-53. Morehead (19-8, 11-3 OVC) would miss a shot to tie at the other end and Williams, fouled on the rebound, buried two free throws with 3.9 seconds to seal the unlikely win.
Hill had 11 points as the Racers scored 19 points off 16 Morehead turnovers and outrebounded the Eagles, 36-39, accounting for a 10-3 edge in second-chance points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.