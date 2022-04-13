OXFORD, Miss. — After a painful loss Sunday at Southeast Missouri that completed a sweep, the last thing Murray State’s baseball team probably needed was an encounter with one of America’s best teams.
Yet, that was the exact situation in which the Racers found themselves Tuesday. While Southeastern Conference power Mississippi entered the game struggling, the Rebels were a few weeks removed from being the No. 1 team in the nation.
That is why Tuesday’s 8-2 loss to the now-25th-ranked Rebels may actually be an encouraging thing. The Racers (15-16 with the loss) were hanging with Ole Miss into the middle innings.
In fact, with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Murray State found itself down only 3-1 and very much in the game after Ole Miss (20-12) had scored three times in its first at-bat of the day at Oxford-University Stadium at Swayze Field.
Up to that point, the Racers had also been no-hit through five innings. That changed in the sixth.
Cayden Shaver ended Rebel starter Drew McDaniel’s bid for a no-no with a leadoff double. That was followed by another double from Cade Sammons, scoring pinch runner Seth Gardner and cutting the lead to two runs. However, the Racers were unable to draw closer, stranding Sammons, who reached third on a balk, as well as Bryson Bloomer, who had walked and reached second on a wild pitch.
Ole Miss responded immediately, plating four runs on a wild pitch and doubles from Jacob Gonzales, Justin Bench and Kevin Graham, to push the lead to 8-1.
However, the Racers did not quit, scoring a run in the eighth as Sammons, who finished 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, picked up his second double of the day and would score on a wild pitch. The Racers went on to load the bases with two outs but Jordan Holly struck out swinging against Ole Miss reliever Josh Mallitz.
Ole Miss had entered the game on a four-game losing streak which included a three-game sweep this past weekend at the hands of SEC rival Alabama in Oxford. The Rebels reached the NCAA Super Regionals last year before being eliminated by Arizona.
Tuesday, the Rebels’ bats were active, pounding out 14 hits, compared to four for the Racers. Gonzales was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Tim Elko, who played the last half of the 2021 season with a torn ACL in one of his knees, was 3-for-4 with a run scored. Bench was 2-for-5 with two RBIs, while Graham was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Sammons was the only Racer to have more than one hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.