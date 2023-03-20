MURRAY — The expected showdown this past weekend between defending conference softball champions Northern Iowa and Murray State was a matter of visiting UNI flexing its muscle.
The Panthers came to Racer Field and promptly swept the host Racers in three games, winning both games of Friday’s doubleheader before finishing their weekend stay in western Kentucky with a 17-0 win Saturday as they scored their final 11 runs in the seventh inning.
This was billed as a battle between the No, 1 and No. 2 teams of the Missouri Valley Conference with UNI seen as the favorite over a Murray State team that was making its Valley debut on its home field after winning the Ohio Valley Conference in its last season in that league. However, the Panthers (14-9) seemed completely at home in the unseasonably cold conditions that gripped western Kentucky all week as their bats were hot, while those of the Racers (15-12) never could make much of an impact.
Murray State did have six hits in the opening 4-1 loss on Friday and actually matched UNI’s hits total. However, two of those UNI hits went over the fence for home runs as the Racers could not hit for power against the Panthers’ pitching. UNI took Game 2 by a 3-0 count, holding the Racers to only one hit.
Saturday, the Panthers’ bats were active even before the monstrous seventh inning as they built a 6-0 lead after six innings. UNI would end with 15 hits, while holding the Racers to only three.
