MURRAY — The expected showdown this past weekend between defending conference softball champions Northern Iowa and Murray State was a matter of visiting UNI flexing its muscle.

The Panthers came to Racer Field and promptly swept the host Racers in three games, winning both games of Friday’s doubleheader before finishing their weekend stay in western Kentucky with a 17-0 win Saturday as they scored their final 11 runs in the seventh inning.

