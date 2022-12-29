Murray State at SIU 2020

Murray State guard DaQuan Smith (1) tries a left-handed layup against several Southern Illinois defenders during SIU's 70-66 win over the Racers the last time the teams met in December 2020 at Carbondale, Illinois. The teams are entering tonight';s meeting in Murray with the all-time series tied at 19-19.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State and Southern Illinois have met 38 times in men’s basketball and both have won 19 times.

In other words, it does not get any closer than that. 