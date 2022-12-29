MURRAY — Murray State and Southern Illinois have met 38 times in men’s basketball and both have won 19 times.
In other words, it does not get any closer than that.
So something will have to give tonight when these regional rivals meet for the tie-breaking 39th time at the CFSB Center in Murray. However, this game is going to start a totally new phase in this rivalry, as it now will start affecting postseason aspirations with the two programs now opponents under the flag of the Missouri Valley Conference, where Murray State is a newcomer.
However, while there is way more on the line now — Murray State enters tied for The Valley lead at 2-0, while SIU is only a game behind — Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm is sticking with what he has been saying for a few weeks now.
“We’ve just got to get better. I’m not worried about being 2-0. We’ve got to keep figuring out how to grow and grow to be better defensively, and how to finish games better,” Prohm said as his team was preparing to play former Ohio Valley Conference foe Middle Tennessee last week in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. That game did not go too well as the Racers fell, 83-67, in a game where they did not handle the Blue Raiders’ suffocating pressure defense, fell behind in the first half and could not recover.
He was saying this right after his team had come from behind to win two games in a row on its home court — against Chicago State and another former OVC rival, Austin Peay — and even then, it was easy to tell that he was far from satisfied with how his players were operating.
“We won these but we’re really not playing up to par. We’re not the best version of ourselves yet. Hopefully, come January, we will be.”
Obviously, with this game happening in December, the Racers will have to get their act together before the arrival of the new year. Murray State is 7-5 overall but, thanks to overtime wins over Illinois State in Murray and Valparaiso in northwestern Indiana, the Racers find themselves tied with Indiana State and Drake for first place in the league.
The Salukis are 9-4 overall but 1-1 in conference play after a close loss to Indiana State at Carbondale. However, their non-conference scheduled is very impressive with a nine-point loss to current top-10 team Alabama in a preseason exhibition game, as well as an impressive road win over always-strong Oklahoma State being the highlights.
The Salukis also lost to a common opponent with the Racers, highly-regarded Saint Louis, 85-72 on the road. SIU was picked to finish third in the preseason Valley poll.
SIU has two players scoring in double digits — 6-6 forward Marcus Domask at 17.5 ppg and 6-1 guard Lance Jones at 13.2 ppg. SIU is also what would seem to be a typical Valley team, allowing teams to make only 41.6% of their shots from the field and only 30% from 3-point range.
However, the Salukis have a rather interesting situation when it comes to handling the ball. So far, they are recording significantly more assists than their opponents — 192-147 — but, in return, are losing the ball more — 191 turnovers to opponents’ 179.
Gametime is set for 7 tonight.
