MURRAY — When word came late Tuesday afternoon that tonight’s men’s basketball game at Ohio Valley Conference opponent Eastern Illinois had been postponed, Racer fans still had a women’s game on which to keep tabs.
Then, those plans were wiped out at about mid-day Wednesday when Murray State Athletics reported that the women’s game at Charleston, scheduled for a 5 p.m. tip-off today, was also being postponed. Doubling the disappointment also came the news that the women’s team’s game at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville that had been set for Saturday afternoon was also off.
The same reason caused all of those alterations, health and safety protocols made necessary by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with both the EIU and SIUE programs.
Murray State Head Women’s Coach Rechelle Turner and her team were particularly disappointed by this change. Turner said her players were desperately hoping to return to action after suffering a bitter 65-62 loss last weekend against OVC foe Tennessee Tech in Murray.
“In coaching, I have always learned to control what you can control. With the cancellations this week, we will use the opportunity to watch film and work on our areas of weakness,” she said. “We hope to be a better basketball team when we are blessed to take the court again. We are thankful that we are healthy and pray for all of the teams that are dealing with COVID.”
However, Racer Men’s Head Coach Matt McMahon and his team have already been feeling the pain being experienced by Turner and her ball club. McMahon’s team is still sitting on a 1-0 record in OVC play because they did play their second game of the opening week of conference play last week.
After throttling Southeast Missouri at the CFSB Center, the Racers were informed that their game with Tech was postponed due to a COVID situation with the Golden Eagles.
“And we were really disappointed to get that news,” McMahon said Monday night on his weekly appearance on the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. He then seemed to indicate that he felt the Tech schedule change might be a harbinger of things to come this season.
“This is starting to feel a little like last year, where you weren’t sure you were going to play until you were actually seeing the ball going up,” he said of how COVID brought a variety of disruptions, particularly in early January before it subsided by early February.
Monday’s “Hey Coach” appearance came before word of the EIU doubleheader being wiped out for tonight and the women’s game with SIUE also being changed. As of press time Wednesday, the men’s game at SIUE was still set for Saturday afternoon.
However, with the men losing the Tech and EIU games, plus the women having lost the EIU and SIUE games, it means both are facing a scheduling nightmare.
Both teams will play seven games, all against OVC opponents, in a 14-day period. For the men, they will have two times during that stretch where they play the same opponent back-to-back (EIU on Jan. 17 in Charleston, then on Jan. 20 in Murray and Tech on Jan. 24 in Murray, then Jan. 27 in Cookeville, Tennessee).
The women will have back-to-back games with EIU on the same dates as the men. The SIUE trip, though, is being moved to Jan. 24 ahead of the Jan. 27 rematch with Tech in Cookeville.
