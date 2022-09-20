MURRAY – Federica Nuccio, outside hitter from Frossasco, Italy, has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week as announced today. Nuccio played a pivotal role in both offense and defense leading the Racers to a five-set nail-biter against Clemson, Saturday.
She made 16 kills and 12 digs in the match against Clemson to record her seventh double-double of the season and then came back and made another 16 kills and 11 digs to record her eighth in the match against Samford. Nuccio also made three service aces in each match.
