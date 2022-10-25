MURRAY —Federica Nuccio, outside hitter from Frossasco, Italy, has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Week for the second this season after contributing to the Racers two wins over Bradley and Illinois State this past weekend.
Nuccio leads the Racers in kills through the weekend with 29 (3.63 per set) and is second in digs with 22 (2.75 per set). She recorded double-doubles in both games, with 13 kills and 11 digs against Bradley before making 16 kills and 11 digs against Illinois State.
