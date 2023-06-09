Popeye watches Brown.jpg

Bruce Brown (11) of the Denver Nuggets scores against Jimmy Butler (22) of the Miami Heat during Game 2 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver, as Nuggets assistant coach and former Murray State star Popeye Jones watches, far left in red.

 Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post

(TNS) MIAMI – The only thing coursing through the white-hot crowd was an artificial bass.

The Nuggets stormed into South Beach and stomped the life out of the crowd on Wednesday night.

