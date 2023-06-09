(TNS) MIAMI – The only thing coursing through the white-hot crowd was an artificial bass.
The Nuggets stormed into South Beach and stomped the life out of the crowd on Wednesday night.
Behind their surgical passing and physical, hard-nosed play, the Nuggets, with former Murray State star on the bench as an assistant to Head Coach Michael Malone, seized control of the NBA Finals with a dominant 109-94 win in Game 3. Behind dueling triple-doubles from Nikola Jokic and former Kentucky star Jamal Murray, Denver’s two franchise pillars, the Nuggets wrested homecourt advantage back from Miami after ceding it in Game 2.
Up 2-1 in the series, they can get greedy come tonight’s Game 4. Even though Duncan Robinson connected on a couple late 3-pointers, most Heat fans who’d left with more than three minutes remaining weren’t there to see them.
After the Heat believed they’d found something defensively for Jokic, the two-time MVP systematically destroyed their defense for a 32-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. It was ruthless and relentless, and the type of performance that can help carve a legacy. Jokic annihilated the Heat inside, propelling a 60-34 advantage in points in the paint.
Murray, his dance partner, poured in 34 points of his own, dished 10 assists and snatched 10 boards. Their devilish pairing proved unstoppable. With endless counters and unquantifiable chemistry, the two shredded the Heat with their shared basketball language. It was hoops poetry on the game’s greatest stage.
Quiet nights from Michael Porter Jr. (two points) and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (six) were immaterial. The Nuggets had corrected the lapses from Game 2 and responded. Their 58-33 edge on the glass was a microcosm of their dominance.
Jimmy Butler managed 28 points, and former Kentucky star Bam Adebayo added 22, but both were extremely inefficient in their process.
