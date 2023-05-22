LOS ANGELES — In 2021, Murray State Hall of Famer Cameron Payne became the third player in Racer’s history to play in the NBA Finals.
Now, two years later, fellow Racer great Popeye Jones is on the verge of going to the NBA Finals himself, but as a coach. An assistant for Denver, Jones and the Nuggets now find themselves only one win from playing for all of the marbles after Saturday’s impressive 119-118 win over the Los Angles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles. Denver now owns a 3-0 in the series with Game 4 set for tonight.
It is believed that no former Racer has gone to the NBA Finals as part of a coaching staff. This also would mark the Nuggets’ first-ever Western Conference title.
Jones has former Kentucky standout Jamal Murray and the NBA’s Most Valuable Player the past two years, center Nikola Jokic, to thank most for being in this position under Head Coach Michael Malone. Murray, who had a huge fourth quarter in Game 2 in Denver, led the Nuggets again Saturday with 37 points, while Jokic had 24 points and eight assists.
The Lakers, playing their first home game in this series, had the lead early in the fourth quarter but the Nuggets controlled things the rest of the way, outscoring the Lakers, 26-14, the final eight minutes after the Lakers had taken a 94-93 lead. Former Kentucky star Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 28 points, while NBA legend LeBron James matched guard Austin Reeves with 23.
Game 4 is set for 7:30 tonight and can be viewed on ESPN.
