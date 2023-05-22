LOS ANGELESIn 2021, Murray State Hall of Famer Cameron Payne became the third player in Racer’s history to play in the NBA Finals.

Now, two years later, fellow Racer great Popeye Jones is on the verge of going to the NBA Finals himself, but as a coach. An assistant for Denver, Jones and the Nuggets now find themselves only one win from playing for all of the marbles after Saturday’s impressive 119-118 win over the Los Angles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals in Los Angeles. Denver now owns a 3-0 in the series with Game 4 set for tonight.

