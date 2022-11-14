Nutt message

Former Murray State Head Football Coach Houston Nutt appears on the video screen of the CFSB Center scoreboard Friday night during a taped video he submitted from the set of  CBS’ “Inside College Football” in New York City. The video was shown at the end of the induction ceremony for the 2022 class of the Murray State Hall of Fame.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — With two of his former players being inducted, former Murray State Head Football Coach Houston Nutt decided to appear at Friday night’s ceremony to officially welcome the 2022 class of the Murray State Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Reginald Swinton and quarterback Mike Cherry were part of an eight-person induction class. Those other inductees were basketball player Paul King, tennis player Melissa Spencer-Thieke, track and field athlete Dianne Woodside-Johnson, basketball player Michelle Wenning-McCutcheon, softball player Jessica Twaddle and longtime athletics administrator Cheryl Whitaker. 