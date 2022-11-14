MURRAY — With two of his former players being inducted, former Murray State Head Football Coach Houston Nutt decided to appear at Friday night’s ceremony to officially welcome the 2022 class of the Murray State Hall of Fame.
Wide receiver Reginald Swinton and quarterback Mike Cherry were part of an eight-person induction class. Those other inductees were basketball player Paul King, tennis player Melissa Spencer-Thieke, track and field athlete Dianne Woodside-Johnson, basketball player Michelle Wenning-McCutcheon, softball player Jessica Twaddle and longtime athletics administrator Cheryl Whitaker.
Nutt appeared on the video screen of the scoreboard above the CFSB Center in a pre-taped video from the set of CBS’ “Inside College Football” show in which he has a regular panelist and his message was not only directed to his former players but the entire class.
“What a pleasure it is to be talking to the Murray State Racer family!” Nutt said as he began his presentation. “Congratulations to all of the inductees. It is so well deserved.”
He also touched on what became the theme of the night, how many of the athletes did not see Murray as their first destination, but found it to be the right fit once there.
“(Wife) Dianna and I have always said that Murray, Kentucky was the best four years of our life,” Houston said.
Story after story was given from the podium Friday night in front of a crowd reported at more than 200.
There was Spencer-Thieke, mentioning how Murray State Women’s Tennis Coach and now-fellow Racer Hall of Famer Connie Keasling turned her attention away from Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Conference teams and to Murray State with a simple letter of support during a low point in her high school career. Spencer-Thieke, who was from Atlanta, became one of the greatest netters in Murray State history.
There was the plight of Woodside-Johnson, who grew up in the Bahamas, yet coaching legend Margaret Simmons was able to land both Diane and her sister. Diane went on to set records and, despite travel struggles caused last week by Hurricane Nicole, several members of her family were in attendance Friday.
Twaddle is still regarded as the greatest hitter in Murray State’s rather short softball history. The crowd gasped when it was revealed that, in four years, she struck out a total of 40 times.
However, an event like this is for more than recalling performances on the field or court. Johnson has been a respected coach in the Bahamas for several years, while 2022 inductee Wenning-McCutcheon has been a very respected math teacher in her native Indiana for several years.
King, who helped Murray State win its first-ever NCAA Tournament game with a 1988 upset of North Carolina State in Lincoln, Nebraska, was lauded by assistant Mark Bernsen for what he has done since his playing days.
“He has teammates of his in the Hall of Fame because he made people better. Now, as a young man with a family, upon graduating, he goes back to (Webster’s Grove near St. Louis) and takes over his dad’s insurance agency and, on Sunday, preaches at two churches. He is making people better,” Bernsen said.
One of the people both King and Bernsen saw on a daily basis was Whitaker, who served the men’s basketball program for 33 years, namely as a behind-the-scenes organizer. She also has joined her husband, Bill, in the Hall of Fame, who also served behind the scenes as a faculty representative.
Swinton walked on originally at Murray State before becoming one of its greatest receivers. He then managed to find his way onto the rosters of several NFL teams after being cut over and over.
And with Cherry, who transferred to Murray State to become its signal caller after three disappointing years at SEC member Arkansas, it was a matter of finally giving in to Nutt, who kept asking him to “give me a call.”
“My time at Murray State University was the greatest time of my life,” Cherry said.
Friday also marked new Director of Athletics Nico Yantko’s first Hall of Fame ceremony in that position. And he seemed to have the perfect summation.
“If you want to be fulfilled for an hour, have a steak. If you want to be fulfilled for a day, play a round of golf. For a week? Take a vacation. For a year? Buy a house. But if you want to be fulfilled for a lifetime? Leave a legacy,” Yantko said. “So, to our inductees this evening, I say that you’ve found your place in that legacy right here at Murray State University, and I want to congratulate you.
