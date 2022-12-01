MARTIN, Tenn. — After a few games of its offense simply not finding the bottom of the net, the Murray State women’s basketball team regained the touch Wednesday night at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin.
The Racers started well and ended that way as they took command of the game early in the second quarter and enjoyed a double-digit the rest of the way in a 71-52 win over a Skyhawk team that used to own the Racers on the hardwood. Now in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State (4-1) has now won three games in a row against the Skyhawks (2-5) after UTM had only lost twice to the Racers since 2011 and, until last year, had won eight straight times in the series at the Elam Center in Martin.
“I guess I’m smiling because the ball actually went in the basket tonight,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team ended the night a solid 24-of-48 from the field (50%) despite turning the ball over 23 times.
Murray State’s defense helped that cause by limiting the Skyhawks to a 19-of-55 (36%) night from the field and that went a long way in limiting the damage with the turnovers, where UTM only could muster a 10-8 edge on points off turnovers.
“I thought we did a good job of not letting those turnovers turn into points and we did a really good job of stopping the ball in transition,” Turner said. “They have a lot of players that can drive and shoot but I thought our kids balled up to them on their drives and made them take tough shots.”
UTM took a 5-2 lead in the opening minutes before Racer forward Katelyn Young began her assault on the stat book. She hit a short shot to cut the lead to one. By the time she was finished, she had 31 points and 12 rebounds.
However, the jump start to the offense for Murray State came from another old-reliable scoring source, guard Macey Turley, who hit a 3-pointer to give her team the lead for good at 7-5. By the time the opening quarter, teammate Jordyn Hughes had added a bomb of her own and the Racers led 18-13.
Turley then hit two straight bombs to key a 15-7 spurt to open the second quarter and put the Racers in command at 33-20. Murray State never led by less than double digits the rest of the way.
Turley ended with 11 points but she filled the stat sheet with six rebounds and three assists. Forward Hannah McKay also had a strong game off the bench with eight points and four assists,,matching guard Bria Sanders-Woods’ four assists, while she also had six rebounds and six points.
The pattern of players contributing something in their stat lines was prevalent up and down the Racer lineup Wednesday, but Turner wanted to emphasize the efforts of someone who only had two points and two assists, but did so much more in areas not tracked, guard Cayson Conner.
“Hardly anybody ever asks me about Cayson Conner and that’s because she’s not going to blow up the stat sheet but, if you keep a stat for ‘winning plays,’ she’ll be right there every time,” Turner said. “She keeps a lot of plays going and gives us great energy. She’s a great teammate and it shows that we have to all of our people doing what they need to do.” n
