MARTIN, Tenn. — After a few games of its offense simply not finding the bottom of the net, the Murray State women’s basketball team regained the touch Wednesday night at former Ohio Valley Conference rival UT Martin.

The Racers started well and ended that way as they took command of the game early in the second quarter and enjoyed a double-digit the rest of the way in a 71-52 win over a Skyhawk team that used to own the Racers on the hardwood. Now in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State (4-1) has now won three games in a row against the Skyhawks (2-5) after UTM had only lost twice to the Racers since 2011 and, until last year, had won eight straight times in the series at the Elam Center in Martin.