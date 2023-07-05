BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — In celebrating 75 years of athletics, the Ohio Valley Conference is naming 75th Anniversary Squads for its various sports, which includes several athletes who played for schools who are no longer members of the league.
This includes Murray State, which was a founding member of the league in the late 1940s under the guidance of then-Athletic Director and former Head Football Coach Roy Stewart.
Golf is one of the sports where Murray State has a strong OVC history. Today, the players that represented Murray State in this activity are featured.
WOMEN
Jenny Daag (McDaniel) was inducted to the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 after earning OVC Player of the Year honors in 1998 and ‘99. She won two OVC individual titles and was part of three OVC team titles. She also was an All-OVC selection four times with 18 finishes in the top 10 of tournaments.
Moa Folke was a Swedish import who brought much happiness to Murray State. Two-time OVC individual champion and helped the Racers to win two straight OVC titles (2017 and ‘18). She was also a four-time All-OVC selection, making her the third Racer to receive that honor (Daag and Delaney Howson). .
Linette Holmslykke was another Scandinavian find who turned into a star once in Murray. The Denmark native was the first OVC player to reach the NCAA Championship finals and she did that after tying for first at the NCAA Regional at Auburn. She won the 2019 Elite 90 Award, as well as the ‘19 OVC Player of the Year honor and was part of three straight OVC team titles.
Delaney Howson was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2021, the fourth women’s golfer to receive that honor. The Canadian was the 2014 OVC Golfer of the Year, as well as that year’s OVC individual title, which she won by 13 strokes and included a 4-under-par 68 in the second round, both tourney records. That effort also helped her team win the OVC team title.
Nikki Orazine was expected to do well after a stellar career at Heath High School near Paducah and more than justified those predictions. She was a two-time OVC Player of the Year (2004 and ‘05) and helped the Racers win three straight OVC team titles. She also won the OVC individual title in 2004. She is a 2012 inductee to the Racer Hall of Fame.
Brandi Stevenson helped Murray State to two straight OVC team titles, the first two in the program’s history (1997 and ‘98). Stevenson finished third in the ‘97 OVC tourney at Findlay, Illinois, and was the Racers’ top finisher.
Jessica Widman (Grace) is a 2007 Racer Hall of Famer inductee that was one of the players that helped Murray State continue to dominate once it learned how to win in the OVC in the late 1990s. After the Racers won the first two by 1998, she helped add one more in 1999. She was also Murray State’s first player to be selected as an NCAA Regional alternate, while being named All-OVC First Team three times.
Velvet Milkman was the founding head coach of the program who would oversee it for 29 years before relinquishing the reins last year. All she did was grow a program that won 12 OVC team titles and had eight of its players win the OVC individual title. She was named OVC Coach of the Year 12 times and led the Racers to the NCAA Regional six times. Also was tabbed as interim director of athletics from July 2018 through February 2019 and served a four-year term on the NCAA Women’s Golf Committee, with two of those years as chair.
MEN
Ron Acree defined greatness from the moment he landed in Murray after a stellar high school in Louisville. He was OVC individual champion and Golfer of the Year in 1965 ... as a freshman. He led Murray State to a second-place finish in the 1967 NCAA College Division Championships at Paxton Park in Paducah, then closed his career finishing sixth in the 1968 NCAA Championships. A 1987 Racer Hall of Fame inductee, Acree was the first Murray State player to qualify to play on the PGA Tour.
Cameron Carrico was the 2011 OVC Golfer of the Year and received an at-large invitation to the NCAA Regional in Indiana in a season where he finished No. 4 in the NCAA in stroke average and was No. 1 in par-4 scoring. He was named All-OVC all four years, achieving First Team honors as a senior.
Billy Graham was the two-time OVC individual champion (1962 and ‘63) and was named OVC Golfer of the Year in both of those seasons. He was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1972.
Larry Mullen was a two-time First Team All-American (1964 and ‘67) and is one of only two Racers to achieve that distinction. He also helped the Racers reach the NCAA Championships twice, the only times that has happened in the history of the program. A 1991 Racer Hall of Fame inductee, Mullen also served on the national board of directors of the PGA of America.
Nick and Patrick Newcomb are the first set of brothers to be inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame (and it came in the same year, 2020). They came from stellar careers at nearby Marshall County and just kept going as Racers.
Nick arrived first (2007-10) with Patrick following in 2009-13. Their impact was immediate, helping Eddie Hunt’s Racers win the 2010 OVC team title. Nick won the OVC individual title twice (2008 and ‘10) and Patrick added a title in 2013. Nick was OVC Player of the Year in 2010, while Patrick earned that title in 2012 and ‘12.
Larry Ringer almost left Murray State after arriving from a junior college in Maryland in 1965 and was convinced by Head Coach Buddy Hewitt to stay. It was a good decision. Ringer became a 1967 All-American and still owns the record for the lowest 54-hole score in school history. He was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1996.
Jared Wolfe was part of the 2010 team that won the OVC team championship but his career has really soared since he graduated. Wolfe earned his PGA Tour card by finishing in the top 25 of the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour points standings.
Raymond “Buddy” Hewitt was a 1990 Murray State Hall of Fame inductee and its first head coach from 1961-2002. He would go on to lead the Racers to two OVC team titles, eight runner-up finishes and five third-place efforts. Seven of his players won OVC individual titles. Only Lamar Tech was better at the ‘67 NCAA College Division Championship in Paducah. He was inducted to the Golf Coaches Association of America Hall of Fame in 2001.
