Smith vs. MTSU

Murray State's Sheila Smith rises above a Middle Tennessee defender to launch a jumper during a game in the late 1980s at Racer Arena in Murray. Smith remains Murray State's all-time leading scorer and was selected to the Ohio Valley Conference's 75th Anniversary Women's Basketball Team.

 Murray State Athletics file photo

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — In celebrating 75 years of athletics, the Ohio Valley Conference is naming 75th Anniversary Squads for its various sports, which includes several athletes who played for schools who are no longer members of the league.

This includes Murray State, which was a founding member of the league in the late 1940s under the guidance of then-Athletic Director and former Head Football Coach Roy Stewart. 

