BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — In celebrating 75 years of athletics, the Ohio Valley Conference is naming 75th Anniversary Squads for its various sports, which includes several athletes who played for schools who are no longer members of the league.
This includes Murray State, which was a founding member of the league in the late 1940s under the guidance of then-Athletic Director and former Head Football Coach Roy Stewart.
Women’s basketball has seen some very memorable players come through the Racer program. Only a few made the list but it is a list that is stocked with talent. Today, the players that represented Murray State in this activity are featured.
Amber Guffey was inducted to the Murray State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018 and has continued to stay involved with the program as an assistant coach the past six years. Her place in that hallowed area is justified after a career that saw her end as the school’s third all-time scorer (1,877 points) and a three-time All-OVC selection. Helped the Racers win the OVC Tournament in 2008 and the OVC regular season title in 2009. She became the first player in school history to have 300 career made free throws and 300 assists.
Ashley Nicole Hayes was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2016 after teaming with Guffey on both the ‘09 regular season conference crown and the ‘08 tournament title that put the Racers in the NCAA Tournament. While the Racers lost at No. 3-ranked Duke, Hayes was a big story of the game with 26 points for the Racers. In both of those seasons, Hayes won the OVC Player of the Year honor and she finished as the school’s second all-time leading scorer (2,007 points). In 2009, she set the Racer single-game scoring record with 46 points against Tennessee State in Nashville.
Ke’Shunan James will be inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame later this year (Racer men’s golfer Cameron Carrico will also join that group). She has completed her sixth season as a professional in Europe, where she has had great success. She overtook both Guffey and Hayes on the Racer all-time scoring list in the No. 2 spot with 2,191 points. She was the 2017 OVC Player of the Year and a three-time All-OVC selection and is one of only seven players to have amassed an average of 21 ppg in a single season.
Joi Scott took her place in the Murray State Hall of Fame in 2020 and, even though she was only a Racer for two years, her time in the navy and gold was among the program’s most memorable. She was a devastating scorer, averaging a school record 21.2 ppg from 2005-07, just missing the 1,000-point club. She was All-OVC First Team in 2006 and earned the OVC’s Player of the Year honor the following season, giving the program its first Player of the Year in 20 years.
Sheila Smith was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1998 and still is the all-time leading scorer in Murray State history at 2.287 points and was the first women’s player to have her number (24) retired. As of 2018, that scoring total still ranked eighth all-time in the OVC. She was named an honorable mention All-American and was a three-time All-OVC First Team selection during her late 1980s playing career. When her career ended, she owned 10 Murray State records.
Michelle Wenning was inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame last year, making her the seventh player from that sport to receive that honor. She was a four-time All-OVC selection, making her the second Racer to achieve that feat (Smith). Ranks sixth on Murray State’s career scoring list (1,724, which was third at the time she finished her career) and still ranks second in school history in double-doubles (45, which was in the lead as she finished her career).
