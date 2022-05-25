MURRAY — Murray State will face a familiar foe when it opens play in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament today in Lexington.
That opponent will be the same Tennessee Tech team that took two of three games from the Racers this past weekend in the teams’ regular-season finale. The Racers (30-24, 11-13 in OVC play) opened that series with a 7-2 win Thursday at Johnny Reagan Field before Tech (27-25, 11-13) came back to take the next two games by scores of 15-8 (after trailing 6-0) and 15-3 Friday and Saturday.
Those wins left the two teams tied for sixth in league play, one game behind both Eastern Illinois and SIUE, who tied for fourth.
“The league was so close this year. If we had won those games (with Tech), we were fourth. We lose them, then we’re seventh. That’s pretty crazy to have happen on the last day,” said Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka, whose team takes the field at 11:30 this morning at Wild Health Field in Lexington. “I think that speaks to how well the OVC played this year and the talent we had in this conference.”
Skirka said that, if there is one thing this past weekend showed, it is how dangerous Tech is offensively, which is the emphasis as his team prepares for the Golden Eagles.
“We have to limit their freebies ... walks, hit batters, errors,” he said of Tech, which exploded for 40 hits in the final two games and benefited from 10 walks. “They’re going to hit, but we’ve got to make sure that, if they hit home runs, that it’s a solo home run. We can’t hit guys or walk guys so they have first-and-second or second-and-third, they hit a double or home run.
“Our focus has to be to not pitch them into rallies and make them earn everything.”
The Racers have been strong offensively since starting OVC play 1-9. They scored 56 runs in three games in sweeping an EIU team that, at the time, was leading the conference.
They also have played tough competition very well this season, including a season split with a Southern Illinois team that finished the regular season as the top team in the strong Missouri Valley Conference, while also beating The Valley’s second-place team, Evansville, last week.
Now, the question is, “Can the Racers play the type of game that resulted in wins against those opponents this week in Lexington?”
“I expect our offense to be ready and our pitchers to be ready,” Skirka said, confidently. “The Racers will be ready.”
Today’s game will be available for viewing on ESPN+.
