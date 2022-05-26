LEXINGTON — The fear for Murray State Head Coach Dan Skirka and his Racers was that Tennessee Tech would put up a lot of “crooked numbers” in the teams’ Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament matchup Wednesday at Wild Health Field.
That is exactly what happened.
Tech scored two runs apiece in the third, fifth and eighth innings. Meanwhile, the Racers could not keep up, leaving numerous runners on base in the process in a frustrating 9-2 loss that ended the Racers’ season at 30-25, as well as their stay in the OVC as they will head to the Missouri Valley Conference next season. Tech moves into the next round with a record of 28-25 and faced Morehead State on Wednesday evening.
The Racers were feeling good about their chances, heading into Wednesday. They had left-hander Hayden Wynja on the mound and he was six days removed from mastering the dangerous Golden Eagle bats in a win at Murray.
However, it became apparent very quickly that Tech would get its revenge on the newly-named All-OVC First Team selection (see accompanying story below).
After the Racers stranded two runners in their half of the first inning, Tech’s Ryan Guardino’s RBI double gave Tech a 1-0 lead. Then, in the third, Guardino doubled again after teammate Jason Hinchman’s sacrifice fly to up the lead to 3-0.
In the fourth, an Austin Turner single scored another run and that was followed in the fifth by Hinchman’s solo home run and a Will Long RBI single as Tech kept putting runners on base and driving them home.
Wynja was pulled in the fourth, having allowed eight hits. However, Tech was not finished as Ed Johnson homered in the sixth, then doubled in the eighth to go with a Hinchman single. For the game, the Golden Eagles had 16 hits, nine of which were for extra bases.
Murray State did cut the lead to 3-1 in the fourth when a Carson Garner sacrifice fly plated Drew Vogel, who had been hit by a pitch earlier. The Racers’ only other run came in the seventh when Bryson Bloomer’s sacrifice fly scored Jordan Holly, who had doubled to lead off the inning.
The Racers’ start to this game took wind out their sails, it appears.
Leadoff hitter Jake Slunder got an infield single off Tech starter Peyton Calitri and immediately stole second base. However, Jacob Pennington, who has had hard luck at the plate much of the season, screamed a line drive that was snagged by the Tech third baseman. Brennan McCullough would later walk to give the Racers a first-and-second situation with two outs, but Vogel flied out to center field.
Tech immediately responded with a run in its half and the Racers never seemed to recover. Slunder was 3-for-5 in the game, but was the only Racer to register more than hit. For the game, the Racers left nine runners on base, never a positive thing in a postseason contest.
Calitri, who was hammered in last Thursday’s 7-2 Racers win (surrendering five runs on seven hits in five innings) was better Wednesday, going seven innings and allowing six hits.
