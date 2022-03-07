EVANSVILLE, Ind. - In its last appearance in an Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament, Murray State faced a very familiar face in Friday night’s semifinals.
At a very Racer fan-friendly Ford Center, the 22nd-ranked Racers handled a dangerous Southeast Missouri team, 88-74, less than a week after they had to come from 12 points down in the final five-plus minutes to win by two points at Cape Girardeau Missouri. OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams gave yet another demonstration of why the forward received that honor by scoring 29 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. He also was 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
A sign of encouragement for Racers fans may have been the performance of All-OVC First Team guard Tevin Brown, who torched the Redhawks for 26 points, marking his first 20-plus-points outing since the Racers’ last loss, in December at Auburn. The all-time OVC career leader in made 3-pointers, Brown was 3-for-7 Friday night from long range, doing most of his damage in the first half as he scored 20 of his points in helping the Racers to a 51-31 halftime lead.
“I think the way we prepared this week, going full speed, really helped,” Brown said.
“I think Tevin and KJ combined for 38 points in the first half,’ said Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon, who was named OVC Coach of the Year for the first time earlier this week. “You could tell that they had played in some big games in this building.”
“I was thrilled with our improvement in practice this week. We struggled with some things against SEMO on the defensive end of the floor (in the game at Cape),” McMahon said of his team, which finished the night having limited the lethal SEMO offense to 23-of-55 from the field (41.8%) and only 8-of-26 (30.8%) from 3-point range. “They have a lot of firepower offensively that gives a lot of teams problems and I thought our players came out really locked in and fed off the great energy and atmosphere we had here in the Ford Center with all of the Murray State faithful in the building and we were able to get the win.
“I thought our first-half performance was phenomenal (Murray State shot 65.5% from the field, while holding SEMO to 29.6%) and we’re really excited to be playing in the championship game (tonight).”
The Racers’ other All-OVC First Team selection, point guard Justice Hill, had a solid game with 10 points, five assists and two steals. Murray State led by as many as 27 points in the second half before the Redhawks were able to give a glimmer of the offense that developed a reputation for one of the most dangerous in the OVC, scoring 34 points in the final 11-plus minutes to trim the lead to the final margin of 14 points.
Guard DQ Nicholas had 20 points to lead the SEMO attack, which included a 5-of-9 effort from 3-point range.
