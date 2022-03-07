EVANSVILLE, Ind. — After waging two epic battles on the hardwood in the regular season, No. 22 Murray State and defending champion Morehead State engaged in an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament fight that surpassed the first two matchups.
In front of a huge Murray State fan following inside the Ford Center and an ESPN2 national TV audience, these two powers exchanged haymakers for most of the 40 minutes. If it had been a boxing match, both sides would have been bloodied, having hit the canvas several times.
Simply, it was not for weak hearts. In the end, it was the heart of a champion demonstrated by the regular-season title holders as Murray State came away from the battle a 71-67 winner to claim the first bid of the NCAA Tournament.
“This is what March Madness is all about … just an unbelievable atmosphere with two elite teams. That was just a war of a game!” said OVC Coach of the Year Matt McMahon, who has now guided the Racers (30-2) to championships three times in the five years the tournament has been in Evansville. “I’m just so proud of our players. Like they have done all year long, they found a way to win.
“This is a special night and one we’ll remember forever.”
For the game to be what it became, there had to be another team equal to the task, and that Morehead (23-11) was Saturday. All-OVC First Team selection Johni Broome, a 6-10 center, was outstanding for the Eagles, scoring a game-high 32 points as he proved unstoppable on the low block.
He had help from his teammates, who were able to quickly turn a 12-2 early deficit into a 20-14 lead about halfway through the first half. Then, the Racers punched back with two big 3-pointers from reserve guard DaQuan Smith that knotted the game at 20-20. From that point forward, neither team would lead by more than five points as the two teams spent the next 30 minutes exchanging pot shots.
Just when it appeared one team might start establishing dominance, the other would land a big shot of its own to keep things close. This went on for much of the second half until the OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams, who only scored eight points, came up with possibly the two biggest plays of the night.
First, he found room to hit a short bank shot and put the Racers up 65-61 out of a timeout. Then, at the other end, he poked away an Eagles pass that teammate and fellow All-OVC First Team selection Justice Hill captured and converted one of two free throws at the other end for a 66-61 lead.
However, Morehead did not die easily. Instead, guard Tray Hollowell hit a long 3-pointer to cut the lead to two. Then, after Williams hit 1-of-2 at the foul line, Hollowell was trying to do it again, but Racer All-OVC First Team selection Tevin Brown made the play of the night, meeting Hollowell about 25 feet from the basket and blocking his attempted tying jumper before coming down hard on his back.
Badly hurt, he managed to sink one of the two free tosses to up the lead to 68-64. Hollowell, though, was not finished, hitting a 25-foot bomb that banked before swishing through the net to keep the Eagles alive at 68-67. Brown, though, would hit two free throws at the other end and Williams would finish it with a 1-of-2 trip to the line after getting fouled on a Morehead free throw that missed.
“Man! It’s a joy. We missed out on it last year and the year before that, but we finally got it back and it’s a great feeling,” said Brown, who ended with a team-high 23 points as he started the Racers early with bombs, then finished the night constantly driving into the teeth of the rugged Morehead defense. “We’ve just got to be aggressive. You can’t do the same thing all game. Putting pressure on their defense and getting people in foul trouble (by driving the ball), that’s what we do.”
Brown said his back will be OK eventually. However, he was not the only Racer feeling the pain of this game as Williams played the final 10 minutes after taking a knee to the stomach area.
Yet, he still gutted out a performance that included 10 rebounds and the key plays near the end of the game.
“My teammates needed me. I couldn’t go out like that,” said Williams, who was exhausted, both physically and emotionally after the game had ended. At one point, he sat on the hardwood and had to be helped to his feet by several teammates. This came after he had shed tears with his family.
“That’s what it’s all about. That’s what I came here for, to win a championship and get wins and celebrate wins with the fans and my family. It means a lot coming from where I come from (Cleveland, Mississippi). It’s a big-time deal for me and I just try to do my best.”
It was also a night where the Racers other All-OVC First Team selection delivered with a huge effort. He ended with 21 points, many of which came on the drive into the lane he has almost patented this season, where his 6-foot frame challenges much taller defenders.
One of those produced possibly his signature moment of the season. A loop shot he somehow got over Broome in the second half.
“Yeah, it was a hard one,” said Hill, whose efforts in the tourney earned him the event’s most valuable player honor. “We work on that every day, shooting floaters, shooting layups. The coaches just tell me to keep attacking and hang in there, even if I miss, the bigs will come out with the rebound.
“But it felt good to see that one go down.”
