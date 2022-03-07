EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Heading to the fourth quarter of Friday afternoon’s Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament with Tennessee Tech, Murray State seemed to be in good shape.
Guard Macey Turley had given the Racers a seven-point lead with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and enthusiasm was being pumped into the team by a strong representation of Racer Nation inside the Ford Center. Over the next 10 minutes, though, everything would change.
All day, Tech had managed to stay in contention by making shots at times it appeared the Racers were about to gain firm control of the game. However, a quick Tech burst at the beginning of the stanza gave the Golden Eagles life before the Racers pulled the lead back to two possessions, only to have Tech bounce back, usually after the Racers missed chances to increase the lead.
Eventually, the two teams got into a lead-trading duel with Tech making shot after shot to stay alive and not let the Racers get away. Finally, it was the Racers missing and Tech taking advantage, outscoring Murray State, 6-1, in the final two minutes to win, 68-62.
“I thought (Tech, 20-9 with the win) made big plays and made big shots when they needed to make big shots and made stops when they needed to make big stops,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team bowed out of the tournament with a 22-9 record on the season, the best for the Racers in Turner’s five years as head coach.
“It was just that, for some reason, we weren’t able to make the big shot when we needed it. We were 3-for-19 from three and that’s pretty tough, and I felt like we had good looks. We drew up some pretty good stuff. We missed two layups off set calls, but had two open threes to tie the game (one from guard Lex Mayes, the other from guard Macey Turley).
“It’s no one person’s fault. Sometimes, they go in and, sometimes, they don’t.”
For the game, Murray State shot 41.7% from the floor, but what had to be hard to take for the Racers was how the third and fourth quarters went. In the third, Murray State was able to turn a 27-26 halftime deficit into a 51-44 lead by shooting 71.4% from the floor.
Yet, in the fourth quarter, a problem time most of the season for the Racers, they plummeted to 17.6%, while Tech finished by shooting 55.6% from the field in the final 10 minutes.
It is hard to point at one moment that made the difference in the game, but a critical time came when a Turley three-point play gave the Racers a 54-50 lead with about seven minutes left, Tech missed at its end, giving the Racers a chance to stretch the lead more. However, Murray State was not able to capitalize, allowing guard Jada Guinn (12 points), who killed the Racers in a late comeback win earlier this season at Murray, to hit a tough short jumper to cut the lead to two. From there, Murray State led by four once more on two free throws from OVC Player of the Year Katelyn Young, but that led to a play that perhaps was a sign of things to come.
Down 56-52, Tech forward Anna Walker (19 points) scored on an offensive rebound off an airball 3-pointer try in which the ball bounced four times, even appeared ready to leave the cylinder, before changing direction and falling through. She then converted a three-point play with a free throw to trim the lead to one point. A possession later, Walker gave Tech the lead with a drive off a missed Racer shot with 4:57 left.
“All I wanted was for us to get it to the last five minutes of the fourth quarter,” said Tech Head Coach Kim Rosamond, whose team had also trailed by seven points in January at Murray. “These kids just did what they have all year long. They responded.”
Murray State was not throwing in the towel, though. Alexis Burpo (10 points) claimed one of her game-high and career-high 16 rebounds at the other end and hit two free throws to give the Racers a 58-57 lead. This led to a sequence in which the lead would change hands six times before Guinn gave Tech the lead for good with 1:36 left. Young, who finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds, then missed a close shot with Turner wanting a foul called but not getting it.
Unlike the times where Murray State could have extended the lead, Tech connected on their biggest chance. After Burpo blocked a shot, guard Megan Clark slipped in behind the Racer defense on the inbounds play and scored an easy layup to suddenly put Tech up 65-62. Mayes then got a great look on a three try, only to have the ball catch nothing but rim. Turley (12 points) then had a long one of her own miss, allowing guard Kesha Brady to hit two free throws and pad the lead to five with 25.2 seconds.
“That’s the way it goes sometimes and you want to ask ‘Why?’ ‘Why couldn’t things go our way?’ but you know what? We’ve had a very blessed season. To be in this position and to coach these types of young women is a blessing,” Turner said. “At end of the day, it stinks. I love to win more than anybody, but it just wasn’t meant to be.”
It also was a hard game personally for Turner, as well as Rosamond because they have been close friends ever since Turner took the Murray State job.
Rosamond had very kind words for her team’s opposition.
“We beat a really good basketball team today, and a well-coached team,” she said. “I just want to credit Coach Turner and Murray State and those kids she has and just the program that she has built over there in the last five years, as well as the way they play the game.”
Turner returned the favor.
“What a great team! And she does a great job,” the former Murray State standout said. “I’m a little bias because she’s my best friend in coaching and that’s a tough, tough thing, that I have to go against her. But we talked this week and said that, at least one of us, will be in the championship game, so I’m really proud for her and proud for her team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.