EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Anyone with any familiarity at all with Murray State’s women’s basketball series with Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville knows to expect one thing — it will always be tough for Murray State.
For whatever reason, SIUE always gives the Racers fits. So it probably should have come as no surprise that it was the feisty Cougars standing between Murray State and a semifinal appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament on Thursday at the Ford Center.
And there were some nervous moments against the never-say-die Cougars, who did make a significant cut into the Racers’ 15-point lead in the fourth quarter. In the end, though, Murray State was tough enough for the challenge, emerging with an 84-76 win and an encounter with Tennessee Tech this afternoon at 3:30.
“It wasn’t the prettiest game we played this year and, at times, we didn’t look like the same team we’ve been,, but when it came down to the time we had to execute and had to get stops and make the plays necessary to win the game, I though we locked in and got it done,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who is now 2-1 in OVC Tournament openers. Her first win came last year with many of the same players on this year’s squad.
“Anytime you can play and advance in a tournament, it puts you in a position to know what it takes, but it’s time for this program to take the next step.”
Getting to that next step meant surviving SIUE (13-18 overall, 8-10 in OVC play) and, after a shaky first few minutes, the Racers 22-8, 13-5) had control of this game much of the rest of the way. Newly-crowned OVC Player of the Year Katelyn Young justified her title with a game-high 25 points to lead a balanced offensive attack that put six players in double digits. Young scored 14 of her points in the second half after Murray State went to the halftime break up 39-31.
She talked about being named Player of the Year after the win.
“It’s great and I couldn’t do it without my teammates,” she said.
One of those was an unexpected contributor as guard Cayson Conner had what Turner said was her “breakout” game as she finished with 11 points, which included several medium-range jumpers that Turner said she has been encouraging Conner to shoot.
Following Young was forward running mate Hannah McKay, who had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while guard Alexis Burpo had a game-high 11 rebounds to go with 12 points. Guard Macey Turley also had 10 points and matched Burpo with four assists.
Murray State opened as large as a 15-point lead in the late stages of this one but SIUE used a ferocious full-court press that gave the Racers troubles in the late stages and helped the Cougars cut the lead below double digits. Benefiting from this was Cougars forward Mikayla Kinnard, who scored 24 points and was the biggest reason the game did not end in a blowout, as guard teammate Gabby Nikitinaite, an All-OVC First Team Selection, along with Young and Turley (McKay and Burpo were Second Team selections) had 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.