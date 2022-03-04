EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Less than a week after Murray State and Southeast Missouri waged a men’s basketball battle in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, they will meet again today.
SEMO made this meeting necessary with an easy 79-55 win over Tennessee State Thursday night in the second round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament at the Ford Center in Evansville. This sets up a rematch of Saturday’s contest with the Racers in which SEMO could not hold a 12-point lead with a little more than five minutes left and watched the nation’s No. 22-ranked team stage a huge comeback to win, 70-68, at the Show Me Center.
The win clinched the first-ever 18-0 season in OVC men’s play for the Racers (28-2).
Thursday, the Redhawks (14-17) had no issues with the Tigers (14-17) as they took a commanding 36-20 lead into the halftime break.
Guard Eric Reed Jr., held to only nine points in the loss to Murray State on Saturday, looked more like the All-OVC First Team selection he earned this week by leading the Redhawks with 24 points. That included a 5-of-10 effort from behind the 3-point stripe.
He had a lot of help, though, as forward Manny Patterson had 19 points, while guard D.Q. Nicholas contributed 11. SEMO was 11-of-30 from 3-point range for a solid 36.7%.
Tonight’s game can be heard at 7 on the flagship station for Racers sports, FROGGY 103,7 the Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant Kenny Roth on the call. This game will also be aired on ESPNU.
