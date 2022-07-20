FRANKLIN, Tenn. — While the main theme of Tuesday’s Ohio Valley Conference Football Media Day was celebrating the conference’s 75th year, it was a different feel for founding member Murray State.
Tuesday’s Media Day at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs Hotel was the last in which a Murray State team will participate. The Racers are moving to the Missouri Valley Football Conference, completing the school’s almost complete departure from the OVC. Only rifle will remain after July 2023 when the Racers officially join the MVFC, seen by many as the top conference in the Football Championship Subdivision.
And for Racers Head Coach Dean Hood, Tuesday marked a chance to reflect on his extensive OVC experience.
“This is my third tour,” Hood said of how he was an assistant under Eastern Kentucky legend Roy Kidd before leading that program for eight years. He came to Murray State in late 2019 and finally coached the Racers in the spring 2021 season. “I saw some great games and great rivalries as a young assistant (at Eastern) with Roy Kidd and Bob Spoo (Eastern Illinois), Roy Kidd and Jack Harbaugh at Western Kentucky and Roy Kidd in a love/hate relationship at times with Boots Donnelly at Middle Tennessee.
“Then, as a head coach (at Eastern), I went up against some folks no longer in the league, like Dino Babers when he had (current San Francisco quarterback) Jimmy Garoppolo at Eastern Illinois and guys that are still at their places, like Coach (Jason) Simpson at UT Martin and Coach (Tom Matukewicz) at Southeast Missouri.
“I’ve had kind of different looks at this thing through different lenses and I’m really excited for this last year. It’s been an honor to be part of the OVC and we want to honor it by playing our best every single week.”
Murray State was picked to finish third in the seven-team conference Tuesday. UT Martin, which won the league last year, then made school history by winning its first FCS playoff game, was picked to defend its title, while SEMO was picked second.
That did not seem to bother Hood in the least.
“We got (to this point) in the (spring 2021 season) and got picked last in the OVC and played really well (finishing a surprising 5-2 and playing for an OVC title), then we were picked first (in the fall 2021) and played terrible,” Hood said, sending the assembled throng at the Marriott into laughter with those quips. “So we’re picked in the middle now. We’ll see what we do this year.”
There was a major difference in the Media Days of the past two seasons. Both were conducted through virtual communications due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, it was in person and Racer players Levi Nesler and Quinaz Turner said the difference was striking.
“I did it last year through Zoom and it’s a lot different,” said Nesler, who will play his sixth year at Murray State and was tabbed as a first-team preseason All-OVC offensive lineman Tuesday. He was one of seven Murray State players to receive preseason accolades.
“You don’t see anybody (through the screen). All you’re seeing is pictures. Here, we’re able to see everyone. You get here and you can see the other athletes (each team brought two players) and meet them and talk to them and we’re seeing everybody from the OVC. It’s been good.”
“I love Media Day. It’s a good day and a good time,” said Turner, a redshirt senior defensive back. “You’ve got two good representatives from each team and that’s because the coaches trust them to be the face of the program and speak on behalf of the team. It’s an honor for (he and Nesler) to be here together too. We came to Murray State at the same time and I feel like us leaving at the same time with this being the last time in the OVC, everything is coming together.”
Nesler also said the Racers are looking to make this last season in the OVC count. Last fall, the Racers were unable to justify the preseason predictions of a league title after being hit by an injury bug that, at one point, had either sidelined or seriously limited at least 25 players.
Still, the Racers managed to battle through those issues to make a huge final push to the season. Murray State won its final three games to finish 3-3 in conference play and 6-5 overall, giving the program consecutive winning seasons for the first time in more than 20 years.
“It’s been an honor to play in the OVC and I’ve enjoyed my time in the OVC. But I feel we need to finish things by going out on top. Why not write some big history?” Nesler said.
Hood also indicated that preseason conditioning already seems to be paying better dividends than this time last season.
“We’ve got nobody out on the sideline, nobody riding (an exercise bike), nobody in a boot, nobody out with a hamstring pull,” Hood said of what he sees when he watches his players work, ahead of the Aug. 5 opening of practice. “(Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh) Medler and (Head Athletic Trainer) Fulton Hart have done a great job working our guys this summer but in the right way.”
