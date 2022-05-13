MURRAY — Murray State’s women’s track and field team is awakening today in position to sweep this year’s Ohio Valley Conference indoor and outside team championships.
The Racers took the indoor title in February and, today, on its home soil, can win their first outdoor title since 2019. As what is known as “Championship Day” dawns, Murray State is leading the team race for the title, thanks to a big effort in the first two days of competition.
Leading the surge is sophomore utility athlete Jenna Pauly, who has already put a huge stamp on this event. Thursday, Pauly took the heptathlon event and added that to a third-place effort Wednesday in the pole vault and Thursday’s third-place effort in the long jump.
Those performances are a big reason the Racers have scored 86 points so far and hold a nine-point lead over second-place Southeast Missouri.
However, further bolstering the Racers’ showing have been other athletes finding their way into the all-important top eight of events.
For instance, Murray State teammates Brooke Misukonis (second place) and Shannon Riley (fourth) had strong finishes Wednesday in the pole vault. And Pauly was joined by teammates Meghan Fletcher and Anna Vollet in going 1.2.3 in the heptathlon.
Then, there was the long jump, where Pauly’s teammate — Rachel Hagans — took a win that may be only the first of a few more high-place finishes for her today as she had the top time in the 200-meter dash prelims Wednesday and was second in the 100. In both races, she is joined by teammates Teliyah James (first in the 100) and Hannah Malone (third in the 100) in today’s finals, meaning the Racers are assured of having at least three runners score points in those events, the kind of thing needed when teams are trying to win team titles.
Dani Wright took third Thursday night in the 3000 steeplechase with teammate Emma Crevaston fourth after Calloway County product Ainsley Smith collected third Wednesday in the mile.
