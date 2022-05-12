OXFORD, Ala. — Like any championship team, this year’s Murray State softball group has its stars.
Seven of them earned all-conference recognition earlier this week ahead of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament beginning play Wednesday. The Racers take the field for the first time today after earning the coveted double bye.
However, while Hannah James was named OVC Pitcher of the Year and third baseman Gracie Osbron and outfielder Logan Braundmeier earned first team honors, just to name a few, OVC Coach of the Year Kara Amundson is quick to say that this truly is a “team.”
“We didn’t get here without all 23 kids and I mean that from the bottom of my heart,” Amundson said after Sunday’s 5-2 win over Morehead State at Racer Field that clinched not only the No.1 seed for this week’s tournament at Choccolocoo Park in Oxford, about an hour east of Birmingham, but the first-ever OVC regular-season title for the Murray State program.
Sunday’s final game at Racer Field seemed to show this. Reserve Jordan Caple drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Courtesy runner Bria Croslin was involved in the first part of a double-steal that allowed teammate Lily Fischer to steal home and score a run and right fielder Erin Lackey, pressed into outfield duties this season because of injuries to others, made several putouts, including one on a running catch, on a windy day.
There have been other moments, though, perhaps none bigger than reserve Jordan Childress reaching base on an error two weeks earlier in the sixth inning against Southeast Missouri at Murray, a play that scored two runs in the Racers’ 4-0 win.
Amundson said the win over Morehead is indicative of this year’s play.
“We returned back to what we do well. We found a way to get runners, move runners, hit the ball, defend …” she said of how this was the exact opposite of what had happened in the day’s first game, a 1-0 loss at the hands of Morehead pitcher Maddie Ogden, who held the Racers to one hit and whose fastball was, for the most part, overpowering.
“I think she just threw harder than we were expecting and we were late throughout the game against her. We didn’t make good adjustments but that’s a good lesson and we’ve got to take that with us (to the OVC Tournament) for sure.”
Murray State will play in the sixth game of the tournament at 12:30 this afternoon. As of press time Wednesday, that opponent was yet to be determined but very tough SEMO is one of the possibilities, as is an Austin Peay team with whom the Racers split this year’s series.
